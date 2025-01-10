Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pagham FC officials have been joined by the wider Sussex football community in paying tribute to Eric Nunn, a true stalwart of the club and the sport, who has died aged 88.

Eric spent nearly six decades doing just about every job going at Nyetimber Lane – and the Lions say his legacy cannot be under-estimated.

Chairman Kelly Heatley has led the tributes to Eric, who lived in Pagham.

"Eric was the main ‘cog in the wheel’ of our club for nearly 60 years,” she said.

Eric Nunn tends his beloved Nyetimber Lane pitch | Picture: Roger Smith

"Along with three others, he built and funded the clubhouse after many years of working out of a shed.

"I’ve heard countless stories about the club’s past and was always fascinated by his historical tales.

"Over the years, Eric held numerous positions, starting as the second team manager and moving on to become the club secretary, chairman, vice-chairman, commercial manager, and eventually life president.

"Later in his time with Pagham, he remained an integral part of the club as the head groundsman, arriving every morning at 9:30 and putting in a few hours of work, whistling away to himself. He was well-known for his post-game admonishments to “Get off the pitch!” That piece of grass was his pride and joy.

Eric Nunn and Kelly Heatley at the Amex Stadium for the groundsman awards

"In 2017, I submitted an application for the FA Groundsman of the Year awards on Eric’s behalf. When he was shortlisted, he shouted at me, “What have you gone and done that for?” But I knew he secretly loved it.

"When he then won, the then-chairman Tony Shea and I went to receive his award with him. We had a fantastic evening and Eric enjoyed every minute of it. He was greeted by so many people who knew him, and it was then that I realised just how loved and popular he was.

“Eric also played a significant role of the Sussex FA, serving on the board of directors for 16 years. On several occasions, when we attended games together, he proudly showed off his personal plaque that stands on their grounds.

"Everyone at the club loved Eric. He was a character who will be deeply missed. His handwriting can be seen all over the club, with messages reminding people not to turn off certain switches or ‘don’t ever touch’ timers.

Eric with then Pagham chairman Tony Shea at the Amex

"Eric was more than just a member of the club; he was the main man who we all respected his knowledge and guidance and just being him, and we will never be able to replace him.

"I’ll miss our coffees in the morning listening to his tales of old and talking football. They may have been quite a few years between us but he was my pal who I will always hold dearly in my heart, and so many others will too. Everyone at the club sends their love to Ray and the family.”

Eric’s funeral will be held on Friday, January 24, at 10.30am at Chichester Crematorium.