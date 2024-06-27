Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He was a friend to so many – and his local football photography will long be his legacy.

Family, friends and football clubs across the area have been united in their sadness at the passing of Joe Knight, who was 73.

A great friend to all who encountered him, Joe had a heart of gold and loved capturing local football action, concerts and other events supplying the photos – free of charge – to anyone who wanted them.

Joe, whose well-attended funeral was held in Hastings this week, was born on May 19, 1951, in Ramsgate. He grew up in London but in the 1970s he moved to Hastings, living in Cherry Tree Close.

Joe Knight was always smiling and will be missed by all who knew him | Family photo

He loved motorbikes and was a rocker, not a mod. He loved photography but when he had a family at a young age it took a back seat.

But he rediscovered his love for photography aroumd 20 years ago and enjoyed taking pictures at music events. He loved the local music scene, supporting many bands with his photo skills.

He took equestrian pictures at Hickstead, the Bexhill horse show and Bodiam international arena, often supporting charities, including St Michael’s Hospice.

Joe and son Joseph enjoyed watching football together and Joe followed Arsenal, Charlton and Brighton, as well as many Hastings-area teams.

Joe and Joseph got involved in supporting Hastings United in the 2012-13 season when inspired by the magic of their FA Cup run.

Joe was Hastings United’s first team photographer from 2013-14 until 2015/16 before moving on to the same role with Eastbourne Town, who he served for seven years.

More recently he had done the same job for Bexhill United.

Son Joseph said: “Over the years my dad has supported many Sussex clubs including providing photo coverage for the U18s and U23s, and the U19s college team at Hastings United.

"He also covered the season that Hastings United restarted the women’s team in which they won promotion, so there are proud memories of dad capturing moments like the women’s team lifting the league cup – and even holding the cup himself.

"He often travelled to cover other clubs such as Westfield, Hollington, Crowhurst, Sidley United Vets, Eastbourne United, Eastbourne Borough, Uckfield, Langley Wanderers and Peacehaven.

"He was known across Sussex football for his photography – all he asked for was free entry a tea and some food. He loved helping clubs get coverage in the Sussex newspapers with his photos – he took much pride in seeing his photos in the newspaper.

"Dad called his work Seaside Photography. I used to say he was famous as he was friends with near enough everyone in the football scene – managers, coaches, players, referees, supporters.

"He was alway s a friendly face and had a great sense of humour when it came to football and made time to talk to everyone.