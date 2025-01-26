Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes are flooding in after the death of Burgess Hill Town Football Club president Peter Miles.

The sad news was announced by the club, who paid tribute to him – along with their hosts Broadbridge Heath – at Saturday’s Isthmian premier division game.

The Hillians said: “In his playing days Peter was a goalkeeper and also represented Sussex. After finishing playing he moved into management and had a successful spell with the Mid Sussex League District side.

"After 10 years and plenty of trophies he left to join the Sussex County FA where he had a long association holding the positions of manager of their under-16 side, followed by managing the County under-18 side and the Intermediate Team.

Peter Miles will be much missed by all at Burgess Hill Town

“Peter took Sussex to several national finals and some of the county’s top players played for Sussex U16s and 18s for him including Gareth Southgate, Gareth Barry, John Robinson, Kim Grant and Russell Martin.

“Peter joined Burgess Hill Town FC as reserve team manager in 2000 and has been with the Club ever since. He won the Mid Sussex Senior Cup in 2002 and in 2007 he won the Suburban League in what he described as one of his proudest moments with the Hillians finishing ahead of the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Tonbridge Angels.

"In his time with the Hillians Peter has helped many players progress from the youth set-up into the first team and he has held plenty of roles at the club including reserve team manager, youth team manager, joint interim manager of the first team, club scout, ambassador and deservedly became the president of Burgess Hill Town FC in September 2020.

"Peter, a truly wonderful football man, was friends with everyone and up until recently was at the ground every Monday morning with the Monday Club volunteers as well as popping in regularly during the week for a tea and a catch-up. He was still attending most first team and under-18 games and his loss will hit everybody at the club hard.

"The club will be doing a number of activities to honour Peter in the coming days and weeks, for now, everyone connected with Burgess Hill Town FC sends their condolences to all of Peter’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Another tribute was paid by BHTFC fan Phil Dennett, who said: “Peter was the epitome of the true local football man.

"Certainly a man for all seasons, he shared a muddy touchline with me one rainy day at Balcombe when he was running the Burgess Hill reserve side and I was doing some photography for the Mid Sussex Times. Seeing me approach he gave me a broad smile and shook my hand. That's what people at Burgess Hill's ground will miss, as well as his hard work."