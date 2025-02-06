Rob Elliot gives his thoughts on Crawley Town's January Transfer window

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot said he would have liked to get a couple more players in during January but is happy with where the squad is at following Monday’s transfer deadline day.

It was a relatively quiet day for Reds with Raf Khaleel going to Dagenham on a permanent deal and Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser coming in. This added to Junior Quitrina staying, Matt Cox and Kamari Doyle joining on load and Rory Feely joining from Barrow, it was a busy couple of weeks. And with Ben Radcliffe joining at the start of the window, Elliot now knows what he has to work with for the rest of the season.

And in the lead up to the Bolton game, Elliot seemed pleased. “The lads we've got in have been absolutely brilliant,” he said. “Liam [Fraser] was someone we knew late on deadline day but I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and that was all pretty much done. I think it was more a case of his visas and stuff.

"I think we'd like to have added a couple more and obviously I put players forward that we would have liked but obviously it's not as simple as that, especially with where we are in terms of the finances etc.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against Liam Fraser - who has signed for Crawley Town- of FC Dallas during the first half in the match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Cotton Bowl on January 22, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

“I'm sure Eben [Smith] and Preston [Johnson] worked hard to try and get the right bodies in but the biggest thing for me is that this squad here that we've got has shown that we've got the quality and we've got enough to go and compete and give ourselves the best opportunity.”

But Elliot admitted he would have liked a couple more players. He said: “Selfishly you always want more and I think that's what any manager would say but we wanted more to add to this group because we've really come to have a great connection with this group and we have lost a few players.

"But we've brought in good quality in my opinion and I think that all we need to do now is concentrate on continuing the performance levels because the new players have come in and Coxy [Matt Cox] starting, Kami [Kamari Doyle] coming off the bench, Rory [Feely] making his first appearance Saturday.

"They've added to the squad, added to the culture, added to the group and we just need to make sure that we concentrate on that and that we galvanise as much as we can to give ourselves the best opportunity because there's not been much that... We've let ourselves down a couple of times but overall I think it's been really positive in terms of most of the performances and whatnot so we need to make sure that we concentrate on that and continually getting better and pushing the club forward.”