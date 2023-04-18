Robbie Blake warns Bognor ahead of clash with Brighton and Hove Albion starlets

Rocks boss Robbie Blake is warning his players not to give Brighton & Hove Albion’s U21 stars too much time on the ball when the sides meet in Tuesday evening’s Sussex Senior Cup semi-final at Lancing’s Culver Road.

The former Burnley, Bradford and Leeds striker knows the level of talent that will come from a side at a Premier League club – and says his players must go into the game confident in their own ability and not fearful of how the young Seagulls might hurt his team.

Bognor have had an inconsistent league season and Blake says reaching the senior cup final would be a great reward for their fans, who have stuck by them through thick and thin this term.

“I think they have got such a pool of players that they can call upon, a lot of players with a lot of quality. We won’t know until the day what type of Brighton team is going to come along, but what we do know is it is going to be packed full of quality,” Blake told the Sussex FA website.

Robbie Blake will send Bognor into battle with Brighton U21s on Tuesday evening | Picture: Martin Denyer

“Yes, it’s going to be a young team, but it’s a Premier League outfit that are doing fantastically well in the league and they’ve got some fantastic young players.”

In their quarter-final, Brighton played a team predominantly made up of their Under-18s side as they beat Littlehampton Town 3-0.

With the uncertainty over what type of team Brighton will put out, Blake will be focusing on his team’s game plan in the build-up to the match:

“I think you have always got to be wary of their strengths, but I think we will mainly focus on what we are going to try and do in the game. Hopefully that will come off, but we know it’s going to be a really tough game.

The Rocks' players and fans at the end of their loss at Hastings United at the weekend | Picture: Martin Denyer

“We respect them, they’re very skilful players and technically great. We just need to make sure we don’t give them enough time on the ball firstly, and then hopefully we can impose ourselves and our style on Brighton.”

The Bognor manager believes his squad are turning a corner following the challenges they have faced this year. Striker Nathan Odokonyero has been impressive with 29 goals in the league this year, but Blake is keen to emphasise that it is a team effort.

He said: “We have got some really good young players coming through, some who are only just coming through, the likes of Danny Howick, Tom Holland, Joe Briffa. Joe is just 16, like Tom, and they have just had a taste of it.

“They’ve got real time on their hands, and they know they have to improve but they have done ever so well.

“Then we have got the young lads from Portsmouth (on loan) who have come in, coupled with the experienced players like our captain Harvey White, Craig Robson, Calvin Davies, Sam De St Croix, Matt Paterson. We’ve got that experience; it’s just about helping them younger lads through.

“We have suffered a lot this season with injuries, which has not been great. At Football League level you can change it as you’ve almost got two people for every position, but we don’t find ourselves in that luxury.

“So, when you do lose key players at certain times, it does affect your league results. Hopefully we are just turning that corner now and we will get them back to finish the season strong.”

Blake is hoping the cup will give the supporters some reward for their following this season: “They have been so patient this year and they supported the team. The supporters know we have got a young team, we are trying to build for the future and get it right, but it doesn’t happen overnight.

“We just want them to come down, enjoy it and get behind the lads. We know it’s going to be a tough game, but hopefully we will all have a day out to the Sussex Senior Cup final.”

Entry prices are as follows (Cash and Card accepted):

