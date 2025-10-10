Jamie Howell hailed the two new signings who helped Bognor Regis Town to their first Isthmian South Central division victory since the opening day of the season -- but reserved special praise for a largely unsung hero.

Boss Howell brought in keeper Dan Lincoln and ex-AFC Bournemouth youngster Kash Kasukumya up front and watched on as his men defeated high-flying Ascot United 2-1 on Sunday at Chichester City's Oaklands Park. The victory lifted them from all-but-one basement boys to fourth from bottom thanks to a hard-fought win.

The hard-fought victory — in front of a crowd of 320 — came about thanks to goals from Cal Laycock and Lee Seok-Jae as well as a solid defensive display. Combined, it meant that Howell's men took the spoils and the gaffer was delighted with the all-round team effort.

Scorer Lee Seok-Jae in action for the Rocks v Ascot | Picture: Tommy McMillan

But he reserved special praise for midfielder Ethan Robb -- recruited from Horndean by departed joint boss Michael Birmingham for his second stint with Bognor -- for his diligent work helping his side maintain a transformative fluidity stemming from rear-guard action to attacking prowess.

Howell, who takes his charges to mid-table Hendon for a league clash on Saturday hoping to build on the triumph and a midweek 5-0 Sussex Cup win at Loxwood, said: "Getting a win changes the mentality for us and Ethan was superb in the middle of the park, with lots of unselfish work.

"Birmy raved about Ethan and rightly so; we need someone in there doing a lot of unselfish work. Preston (Woolston) did well too and we are delighted for the lads."

Man-of-the-match Kasukumya, 18, gave the home side a spark up front and Howell was thrilled with his partnership with the lively Laycock. The boss added: "I thought Kash was excellent. He was a breath of fresh air -- lively, sharp and he gave us that edge thanks to the chemistry with him and Cal, with Dan Gifford just off them."

And experienced custodian Lincoln also impressed the gaffer on his second debut for the club after joining last week. Howell said: "Dan coming in brings confidence to the back line. He is a brilliant lad and loves the club and he has done us a massive favour and I thought he was excellent.

“The win is very satisfying, it’s all about confidence. We have really good players in Tommy Block and Chad Field at the back but it all takes time — and we needed this spark to get better results for us going forward.”

Meanwhile, attacker George Britton has left the Rocks for pastures new. And Howell added: "We wish George every success for the future. He feels the time is right to leave us to get more game time and we wish him all the best.”