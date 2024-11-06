Roberto Carlos vs Gilberto Silva to play at Lewes FC this November

World Cup winners Roberto Carlos and Gilberto Silva are heading to Lewes this November to play a charity match at the Dripping Pan – and Jens Lehmann is coming along too!

Tickets for StriveAid on November 17 are selling fast – but fans can still secure their place to watch Carlos, Gilberto, and a string of other big names in Lewes.

>> Buy StriveAid tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lewesfootballclub2/1448791?

Arsenal legend Jens Lehman and former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise are the latest former players to be confirmed.

Fans will watch StriveAid at the famous Dripping Pan on 17 November

StriveAid will pitch Team Carlos vs Team Gilberto in a fundraising effort for CALM, on behalf of the abuse-free social media network Striver.

The game kicks off at 6:30pm on Sunday, November 17, after Lewes FC Women face AFC Wimbledon in a crunch FA Women's National League South clash at 2pm.

Stars join Carlos and Gilberto

Carlos made over 100 appearances for Brazil in a star-studded career that saw him win trophies at Inter and Real Madrid. He lifted the World Cup in 2002 and played in the 1998 final.

Carlos vs Gilberto kicks off at 6:30pm on 17 November

Armed with a lethal left foot, the 51-year-old will lead out Team Carlos against his former Brazil teammate – and Striver co-owner – Gilberto.

Gilberto played more than 170 games for Arsenal over a six-year career in north London, which saw him lift the Premier League title and two FA Cups. He started in the 2002 World Cup final alongside Carlos in midfield, where they beat Germany 2-0. Lehmann was an unused substitute that day.

The window for early bird and Lewes FC Community tickets has now passed, with StriveAid tickets now on general sale.

Fans who buy tickets also get free access to the Lewes FC Women's game earlier in the day, and will be allowed to come and go between matches, making it a family-friendly event as much as a trip down memory lane.

Chairty fundraising for CALM

"We can't wait to have two World Cup winners and some Premier League legends down at the Dripping Pan this month," says Lewes FC director Joe Short.

"Most of us will remember Roberto Carlos for that amazing free-kick against France in 1997, while Gilberto was a key member of Arsenal's Invincibles team.

"To have Jens Lehmann and Dennis Wise at the Pan too, along with influencers like Kristen Hanby and Danny Aarons, is amazing.

"We're proud that the Dripping Pan has been chosen to host this event. Football fans in Lewes are famous for their community spirit and StriveAid is all about raising money and awareness for CALM.

"Together, we can deliver even greater impact in the world and improve people's lives. The fact we can do that while also watching Roberto Carlos potentially take a free-kick in front of the Philcox Stand is even better!"

StriveAid tickets are now on general sale and there is an option to donate money to CALM when buying a ticket.

