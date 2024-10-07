Robins defeat Sparrows in Battle of the Birds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roffey Robins Atletico 12-1 Horsham Sparrows

Roffey Robins Atletico U16’s secured their fourth win in four games with a 12 - 1 victory over Horsham Sparrows on Saturday morning. The basic maths of the game saw four goals for Jack Dann, three for Ethan Douglas, two from Noah Ashton and one apiece for Aaron Woodhams, Henry Dinsdale and Dan Klamm.

Roffey started on the front foot with Ashton scoring within the first two minutes. Woodhams found him in the inside left channel and he calmly converted from six yards out. The second came from a Douglas corner that found Woodhams at the far post. The ball hit his thigh and ended up in the net. Dann scored his first after picking up a loose goal kick With no passing options available, he tried his luck from 30 yards from the inside right channel he struck an unstoppable strike into the bottom right corner.

It wasn’t all one way traffic though. Sparrows were unlucky not to equalise when one nil down with a header from a corner hitting the crossbar. They did pull a goal back to reduce the arrears although Ethan Douglas restored the three goal cushion when he converted a Dinsdale through ball.

Jack Dann Drives Forward

Half time. Roffey Robins Atletico 4 - 1 Horsham Sparrows

The first ten minutes of the second half was tighter. Roffey dominated possession but the Sparrows defence was equal to everything thrown at them. Jack Dann scored his second after converting a Woodhams corner before Aston scored his second through a Luca Harris assist. Douglas scored his second after latching on to an Alex Winiecki cross. Henry Dinsdale scored the eight after some fine work from a Will Anderson pass.

Atletico’s ninth goal was the highlight of the game, and potentially of the season. A Woodhams corner was met by Dan Klamm who leapt like a salmon to produce a bullet header that left the keeper all ends up. In Klamm’s tenth season with Roffey he scored his first goal for the club. There was only one word to reflect the supporters reaction: limbs.

Dann scored his third and Roffey’s tenth as he capitalised on a delightful pass from Tim Clifford before netting his fourth with some neat control in the penalty area following an Ashton shot. Douglas scored the final goal, wrapping up his hat-trick, chipping the keeper after latching on to a Romario Moratalla through ball.

Manager, Ricardo Moratalla said “Jack and Ethan will be recognised for their goals, but the highlight was Dan Klamm’s goal, his first for the club. Like the Pistols at the Free Trade Hall, in years to come many more will say they were here for this moment! It’s just a shame his dad missed it as he was in a bush, recovering a stray ball.’

Holden Insurance Player of the Match: Jack Dann