Robins earn plaudits after giving Albion a proper Senior Cup test

Raucous record crowd under floodlights. Set piece barrage. Goalkeeper up in the final stages. Hassocks hosting Brighton & Hove Albion Under 21s provided all the ingredients of a classic David against Goliath cup tie.

The only thing missing was an upset - although the Robins did their best to provide one for the 1,004 spectators who packed out the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground.

All that separated the sides was a strike three minutes into the second half from in-form Younes Ibrahim, scoring for the sixth time in his past three Albion appearances.

Brighton spent most of the final five minutes penned into their own box. Securing their place in the Sussex Senior Cup third round required some stoic defending from a back line including Tate Ferdinand, the 17-year-old son of former England international Rio.

Albion Under 18s head coach Bjorn Hamberg took charge of the Seagulls with Under 21s boss Shannon Ruth watching from the stands along with newly appointed sporting director Jason Ayto.

Hamberg paid Hassocks a big compliment after, saying the Robins provided the Albion’s academy prospects with a test different to anything they face in Premier League 2 or youth team football.

He added that it was good for their development and described coming away with a clean sheet as amazing given the number of set pieces and long throws Brighton had to defend.

The first of those Dan Turner long throws arrived just eight minutes in - and it almost led to a goal.

Brighton superfan Jack Troak rose to meet a Turner trebuchet, forcing Albion goalkeeper Michael Dike to go full stretch and tip the header onto the bar.

The volume from the young Robins fans gathered behind the goal had been loud up that point. But it ratcheted up a notch after the woodwork was rattled and barely dropped for the rest of the night.

Every tackle Hassocks won was met by the banging of advertising boards. And there were plenty of those. That was another aspect Hamberg was happy with; the individual duels and battles the Albion faced across the pitch.

Brighton had plenty of possession through the first half but not many clearcut chances. The closest the Albion came to opening the scoring was when Joe Belmont showed lightning pace to intercept a loose pass.

Belmont quickly found himself in one-on-one, only to be denied by an excellent save from Fraser Trigwell.

This was quite the game for Trigwell to rotate into the Hassocks XI with James Shaw rested. But he made the most of the opportunity with further good stops from Shane Nti and Ibrahim in the second half.

Nti and Ibrahim were the most impressive Brighton players on show, with both involved in the Albion goal.

Tyler Silsby tricked his way down the right to deliver a cross. Nti got on the end of it just ahead of Turner and laid into the path of Ibrahim, who used the outside of his boot to bend a shot away from Trigwell.

Silsby hit a post with a free kick before Brighton nearly put the tie to bed on 73 minutes.

Ibrahim danced around three challenges in the middle to tee up Belmont. Raging Joe Bull appeared from nowhere to make a vital crunching tackle just as Belmont was about to pull the trigger.

Jesse Middleton picked up the pieces. His shot was kept out by the sprawling Trigwell and Silsby seemed certain to convert the third chance of the passage of play, only for Rob Malila to produce an outstanding block on the line.

Having survived that, Hassocks ended the tie laying siege to the Albion goal. Morgan Vale had an effort blocked by Brighton captain Callum Mackley. Theodore was then inches wide with a low shot when the subsequent corner was returned into the box at the second attempt.

The 92nd minute saw Vale produce a bicycle kick from another Turner throw which Dike plunged full stretch to turn away.

That save earned the shutout which so delighted Hamberg. Brighton came off at full time knowing they had been in a game. For the Robins, they impressed both on the pitch and off it with their hosting of the biggest crowd by some distance in Hassocks history.

Hassocks: Trigwell; Blake, Turner, Gunn, Bull; Furnell, Enticknap, Mundy, Troak; Wilkes; Benson.

Subs: Vale (Benson 31), Theodore (Troak 56), Malila (Wilkes 63), Leahy (Enticknap 63), Pitcher (Blake 66).

Starman: Harvey Blake.