Robins swoop to complete Vale and Kemp signings

Hassocks have completed their second and third summer signings with prolific forward Morgan Vale and young prospect Oscar Kemp moving to the Beacon.

Vale joins from Southern Counties East League outfit Tunbridge Wells, although he is best known for goal-laden spells in the Southern Combination with AFC Uckfield Town and Shoreham.

He notched six goals in 15 appearances for Uckfield in the first half of last season, attracting the interest of several clubs including Hassocks. Vale opted to move to Tunbridge Wells in January but the Robins now have their man at the second attempt.

Vale came through the youth system at Uckfield before joining Shoreham in the 2019-20 campaign. Four goals in eight Division One games for the Musselmen earned him a move back to Uckfield for a second spell in the summer of 2020.

Hassocks have signed prolific forward Morgan Vale from AFC Uckfield Town

He was top scorer for the Oakmen when the 2020-21 campaign was brought to a halt with Uckfield sitting fifth in the Premier Division standings.

Vale went onto play 32 times for the Oakmen in 2021-22, contributing six goals. He spent 2022-23 with Crowborough Athletic and Division Two outfit Jarvis Brook, followed by retuning to Uckfield for a third spell last summer.

17-year-old Kemp joins the Robins from local rivals Haywards Heath Town. He made his senior debut for Heath last September aged only 16, setting up a goal in a man-of-the-match performance as the Bluebells beat Midhurst & Easebourne 3-0 in the Sussex RUR Charity Cup.

Kemp scored nine times in 12 appearances for Heath Under 18s and was called up by the Sussex representative squad. Two of those goals came against the Robins Under 18s at the Home Smart Energy Stadium as Hassocks just edged a nine-goal thriller 5-4.

The Robins have already confirmed that Kemp will captain their Under 18s in the new campaign whilst featuring regularly for the Under 23s and pushing for a first team place.