Robins win at Rams again to set up big semi against Heath

You have to go back 28 years to the 1996-97 season to find the last time Hassocks reached a Peter Bentley League Cup semi final.

A competition the Robins do not historically like and a quarter final draw sending them to Petersfield Town, who had lost only four home games all season? Tough on paper.

But no problem on grass. For the second time in the space of 10 days, Morgan Vale scored the only goal to give Hassocks a 1-0 win at the Southdowns Builders Stadium.

The Robins have been made to work hard for both their victories across the Sussex-Hampshire border. Hassocks had to withstand heavy first half pressure last time before Vale struck an ultimately decisive penalty on the hour mark.

It was the other way around on this occasion. The Robins could have been out of sight at the break but had only a sublime finish from Vale to show for their efforts.

Petersfield came on increasingly strong as the game ticked towards the 90, requiring some desperate Robins defending to see out victory.

With promotion the Rams’ chief aim for the remainder of the season, home managers Connor Hoare and Callum Glen made several changes from Hassocks’ last visit.

James Westlake too took the opportunity to experiment, switching to a 3-5-2 formation. Vale and Ruari Farrell as a front two caused significant problems though a first half dominated by Hassocks.

Farrell should have given the Robins the lead inside of 60 seconds. He brought down a cross into the box, turned on a six pence but could only fire into the tree behind the goal.

Petersfield goalkeeper Kieran Connell was called into action for the first time on nine minutes, making a sensational reaction save when Dan Turner met a Joe Bull corner with a towering header.

Connell next denied Farrell from after a Vale knock down. He was then quick off his line to force Farrell into scooping a Turner flick over the bar.

Although early in proceedings, it was starting to become obvious that something special would be needed to beat Connell. Vale duly provided it on the half hour mark.

Bull took advantage of the extra freedom afforded as a wing back to reach the edge of the box and play a square pass to Vale.

The pitch was already cutting up heavily by this point, making getting the ball under control difficult. Vale doing so with one silky touch followed by smashing a shot in via near the post which caught Connell by complete surprise.

Raging Bull was not the only one enjoying himself at wing back. Five minutes before half time and Harvey Blake took the ball 40 yards forward.

He reached the edge of the box and unleashed a rocket which would have nestled in the top corner without Connell clawing away at full stretch.

Petersfield might have had a penalty two minutes before half time when Rudi Blankson went down under a push from Bradley Tighe.

They definitely had one five minutes after the break. Ethan Jones was cleaned out in the box by a wild tackle but fortunately for Hassocks, the resulting spot kick rattled the bar.

Another outrageous Connell close range save denied Farrell after the grey-haired goose got across his marker to meet a Vale cross with 20 to play.

After which, it was all Petersfield. Robert Tudway was front and centre but fired over under pressure from Tighe.

Fraser Trigwell then hared from his line to cause panic in Kian Towse after the substitute sprang the offside trap to get one-on-one.

Turner became a one man heading machine in the final five as Petersfield decided to go long before losing their heads right at the death in an incident not in keeping with a well mannered 95 minutes up to that point.

Blake went to ground, where he was booted by Callum Kimber. The furious reaction of Blake and Harry Furnell - who never normally say boo to a goose - was telling.

Referee Adan Sage sensibly let order restore, before showing the kicker Kimber a red card and sending Harrison Cable into the sin bin for overzealous protesting.

Petersfield going down to nine meant the game was done. Leaving Hassocks with the small matter of a Mid Sussex Derby against Haywards Heath Town in the semi final. No hyping up needed for that one.

Hassocks: Trigwell; Tighe, Turner, Hendy; Blake, Leahy, Mundy, Enticknap, Bull; Vale, Farrell.

Subs: Furnell (Vale 76), Budd (Enticknap 76), Troak (Bull 78), Wilkes, Pitcher (unused).