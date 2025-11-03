Frimley Green v Bognor Regis Town Womenplaceholder image
Rockettes in the pink - picture gallery from Bognor Regis Town Women's win at Frimley Green

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:00 GMT
Bognor Regis Town Women – aka the Rockettes – remain top of Division 1 South of the London and SE Regional League after a 7-0 win at Frimley Green.

Kim Fuller baged another hat-trick, while Lillie Bromley struck twice to make it 5-0 at the break. Alice Gue and Millie Carter added further goals – both from long-range – in the second half.

The win was their second on the trot – having won 2-1 at Steyning last Wednesday, which banished memories of a 6-1 home loss to third-placed Saltdean the Sunday before that.

See pictures from the win over Frimley Green by David Richardson on this page and those linked – or all on the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

Bognor are three points clear of Eastbourne Borough in top spot, although have played four more games.

The Rockettes travel to face Saltdean DS in the League Cup on Sunday.

