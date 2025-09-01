Rockettes make it two wins from two with commanding win over Hastings

The Rockettes celebrate a goal against Hastings | Picture: David Richardson

The Rockettes made it two wins from two this season with a commanding 2-0 victory, continuing their 100% start and laying down a strong early marker in the campaign, writes David Richardson.

Despite dominating the first half and creating several clear-cut chances, the Rockettes were unlucky to head into the break with the scoreline still goalless.

The breakthrough came early in the second half when Rhiannon Hambleton pounced from close range to give the home side a deserved lead. The pressure continued to mount, and it wasn’t long before Ellie Jefkins doubled the advantage with a spectacular strike from outside the area that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

The Rockettes remained in control for the rest of the match, dominating possession and denying their opponents any real opportunity to get back into the game. The win cements their strong start and builds confidence heading into a key fixture next week.

The team will now turn their focus to the FA Cup, where they face Havant & Waterlooville in what promises to be an exciting encounter. Please come and show your support again next Sunday 7th September 2pm K/O at Selsey.