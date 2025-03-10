Rockettes share the points with Welling United

The points were shared at Nyewood Lane as Welling United equalised later on 80 minutes. A fair result in the end from a neutral perspective despite both sides having chances.

Bognor overloaded the right flank with at the kick off but Lou Lou Robson was blocked with her long through-ball attempt. Kimberley Dixson swung in an early left sided corner which flew over Jade Widdowson and out for a goal kick thankfully for the Rockettes on 3 minutes. Soon after, Millie Carter found the run of Alice Gue who ran through to shoot across goal but Tania Morton pushed it out one handed.

Molly Hawkins was causing a threat for the visitors early on but her attempted knock through was gathered by Nicole Robinson. Then Robinson denied the advancing run of Amelia Bate as the visitors looked the most likelier to score the opening goal early on. A nice ball across by Kate Delillis found Gue on the right but her attempt on the right bounced harmlessly wide of the left post on 10 minutes.

Carter's 11th minute corner found the head of Kirsty Willett but she diverted it over the crossbar with her glancing effort. On 19 minutes it was Hawkins who hit it low at goal directly from a cross on the right but Robinson did well to save it down to her right. Morton gathered a long range freekick by Robson that was nodded by a defender into her arms on 23 minutes. Following Macie Downs's long throw it was Robson who turned quickly to shoot on the rise and forced a parried save from Morton on 26 minutes.

Action from Rockettes' draw with Welling United | Picture: Dave Richardson

Bognor opened their account with an own goal by the visitors on 37 minutes. A long cross from the left was met in the air by Jade Widdowson who headed it onto the boot of Amy Panayi who, facing towards her her own net, inadvertently knocked it low and in with Morton in goal stranded. Delillis did well to run around her defender before shooting it when she found space but it rebounded off a defender before she had another go but her low chance lacked power and was easily saved by Morton on 42 minutes.

Then Rhiannon Hambleton did well to speed through and get a shot away, forcing Morton into a decent save. Carter with her resulting corner forced another save from Morton. The second corner had to be headed over on the line also just before half time. It was a slow start to the second half with both teams working hard in midfield to try and create chances.

Hambleton won a freekick after a run across the defence. Widdowson curled the freekick around the wall and it was pushed away by Morton on 56 minutes.

Bate did well to chase back a back pass and then she tried to poke in a pass to Hawkins but she strayed offside on 60 minutes. On 62 minutes a double sub saw Gue and Willett replaced by Chloe Dowdell and Molly Thorns.

Rockettes v Welling United | Picture: Dave Richardson

Hannah Baker won a corner for the visitors on 66 minutes. Dixson's ball in was cleared. In response, Hambleton won a corner down the other end. Carter crossed it towards the back post but it was headed over the bar.

Sophia Polling did well with her long range freekick on 71 minutes, hitting it powerfully at goal but it was hit straight at Morton. A swift ball across from the left was diverted wide by Baker but she was offside. Then Hambleton won a freekick down on the right. But Carter's ball across was called back for a foul on the goalkeeper. Then Carter did well to latch onto the ball on the edge of the box but her low strike was denied by Morton on 77 minutes. Baker had a great chance to equalise as she sped beyond the defence with a square pass but she fired over from a tight angle. However, Welling United got their equaliser on 80 minutes. Baker crossed the ball low into the area and the ball wasn't cleared by Bognor and it was Madeleine Smith who poked it in from close range.

Widdowson was given a sin bin for showing her frustrations shortly after the goal leaving the Rockettes with 10 women. Cerys Baldwin for the opposition was also subbed off for the visitors moments later and had to be directed off by the hair by her teammates to try and calm her down as she left the field as she clashed with Carter as tempers flared. A long freekick through the middle by Polling almost found Thompson on the run but Morton was there to gather it. Dixson hit the crossbar with a long range effort far on the right of which had beaten Robinson in the air, a let off for Bognor.

Polling had another long range effort denied by the keeper high in her goalmouth in stoppage time as both sides battled for all of the points. But after 3 minutes of stoppage time it was a share of the points as neither team could find the winner. Rockettes however, remained unbeaten in the league. Their next home game sees them welcome Three Bridges to Nyewood Lane on Sunday 23rd March with kick off at 2pm.