Rocks clinch much-needed win over Ascot United - the match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Oct 2025, 19:49 BST
The Rocks secured their first league win since the opening day of the Isthmian south central division when they beat Ascot United 2-1 at their temporary home of Oaklands Park.

Goals from Cal Laycock and Lee Seok-Jae earned the three points after the visitors had taken an early lead. A first victory in eight league games is a big lift for Jamie Howell’s side, who move up to 19th in the table as a result.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked, or all on the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get a match report and all the latest from the Lane on this webiste in the coming days and in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

1. Lyn Phillips

Bognor Regis Town v Ascot United, Isthmian south central division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2. Lyn Phillips

Bognor Regis Town v Ascot United, Isthmian south central division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3. Lyn Phillips

Bognor Regis Town v Ascot United, Isthmian south central division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

4. Lyn Phillips

Bognor Regis Town v Ascot United, Isthmian south central division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

