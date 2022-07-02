Volunteers set to work at Nyewood Lane

Blake and assistant manager Jamie Howell put the players through their paces at East Dean FC on Friday night as they build up to the first summer friendly at Littlehampton Town next Monday (July 11).

Established players such as Craig Robson and Calvin Davies were put through their paces alongside new boys Taylor Seymour, Sam De St Croix, Tom Chalaye and Joe Rabbetts. And with more players due to hook up with the squad for more sessions next week, Blake feels in optimistic mood about the season ahead while admitting he is looking to add more new faces to his group.

He said: "The lads worked very hard and showed great desire and a willingness to listen and learn. Overall, we are really pleased with the condition of the players and they looked sharp and on their game. We've got players to come in from holiday and we are working hard to attract a few more players. We're in good shape and really looking forward to the big kick-off."

Pre-season training under way for the Rocks at East Dean / Picture: Martin Denyer

Meanwhile, off the pitch another team have been busy preparing for the new campaign at Nyewood Lane.

A work party of volunteers were on hand on Saturday morning to help spruce up the home of the Rocks, with pre-season friendly matches coming up against both Portsmouth and Worthing.

Organiser Ken Woods said fans had rallied to the call and that more clean-up days were planned. He said: “Volunteers really are the lifeblood of any non-league club and we are especially blessed to have such willing supporters who come out and give their time to help the cause. It’s brilliant.”