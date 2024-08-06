Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendlyRocks v Worthing pre-season friendly
Rocks v Rebels in pictures: 25 Kyle Hemsley photos from Worthing's win at Bognor

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:48 BST
They’re deadly rivals and even a pre-season friendly was fairly fiercely fought – but it was Worthing who came out on top this time with a 1-0 win at Nyewood Lane.

Victory for Chris Agutter’s team was the perfect way for them to go into their National South campaign which starts at Weston-super-Mare on Saturday – but for Bognor boss Robbie Blake, there were also plenty of positives ahead of their Isthmian opener, also on Saturday, at Cheshunt.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from Worthing’s visit to the Nye Camp on this page and the ones linked (od just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app) and get all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Bognor Observer every Thursday.

Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendly

1. Bognor v Worthing pre-season friendly pictures by Kyle Hemsley (1).JPG

Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendly Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendly

2. Bognor v Worthing pre-season friendly pictures by Kyle Hemsley (20).JPG

Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendly Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendly

3. Bognor v Worthing pre-season friendly pictures by Kyle Hemsley (19).JPG

Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendly Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendly

4. Bognor v Worthing pre-season friendly pictures by Kyle Hemsley (24).JPG

Rocks v Worthing pre-season friendly Photo: Kyle Hemsley

