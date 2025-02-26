Roffey comeback ends in defeat - Eastbourne United 4 Roffey 2

Roffey visited form team Eastbourne United without key players down the middle of the side with Danny Pappoe, Tom Tolfrey and Terrell Joseph injured and skipper Ricardo Fernandes and experienced midfielder Dan Pearse unavailable. Pearse having just become a father.

Eastbourne started as you would expect in such a crucial game with a high press with the wind pinning the Boars back in their own half. The hosts were winning the ball back far too close to the Roffey goal and it was not a surprise when Charlie Ball was put through, with Roffey appealing for offside, and he squared the ball for Tarik Ibrahim to open the scoring. Eastbourne continued to dominate and when Ball burst through to hit the post James Hull was first to react to the rebound and the Boars were two goals down. Jack Munday and Jimmy Ferrar moved Jamie Wanstall into midfield and Ash Mutongerwa into the back line and this appeared to stabilise the visitors and Devon Fender was put through but his shot was just two high. HT 2-0

Alex Barbary came on at half time and immediately began to cause Eastbourne problems and allow Roffey to get further up the pitch and start to put together their own attacks. With the deceptively strong breeze now in their favour they looked far more threatening. On 57 minutes, James Pearse won the ball in midfield, drove forward and slid a delightful pass through to Mutongerwa who had made a run from the back. He took it in his stride and finished clinically past James Broadbent in the home goal. The Boars really did have the wind in their sales now and on 74 minutes Jordan Mase twisted and turned from Ryan Ferrar’s cross, before burying his shot from ten yards to bring the scores level. A key moment came when a through ball just cleared the last defender and Barbary lobbed the ball over the onrushing Broadbent only to be taken out two yards inside the penalty area. Amazingly nether the referee or linesman who was about 12 yards away gave anything and the ball was cleared before it crossed the line, Barbary needed extensive treatment and the referee said he hadn’t seen the challenge as it was so late which was understandable but one look at the stud marks halfway up Alex’s leg would have given him a clue.

Roffey brought on Cavan Chedzey to increase the attacking threat as they looked for a winner but were pegged back again when Ibrahim cut in from the left and his cross shot took a huge deflection, looping high over Monty Watson Price in the Boars goal, and just inside the far post. With ten minutes left, Roffey threw everything they had at the hosts. But Eastbourne have only lost two league games since the end of September and they were not to be denied the three points, rubbing salt into the wounds with a stoppage time breakaway goal with Watson Price saving the first effort only for Hull to again snap up the rebound.

Roffey putting Eastbourne's goal under pressure

So Roffey have encountered their first real blip of the season, gaining only one point from the last 9 after their extensive winning run. It was also the first away league game they had lost for 22 months and it drops them down to 5th in the table. However with only 4 points covering 2nd and 6th, and Crawley Down in 7th 3 further points behind but with games in hand, there is everything to play for. The Boars will now be looking to get back on the winning trail on Saturday against local rivals Loxwood.

Roffey: Watson Price, LeGrange(Chedzey), Gibbs, Wanstall, Mc Elligott(Barbary), Mutongerwa, Pearse, Findlay, Mase, Neathey(Ferrar), Fender.