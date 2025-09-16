Roffey overcame the previously unbeaten Pirates from Bexhill after the most exciting first half seen at the Theatre of Trees for a long time.

For the third home game running they went behind early on.

After just two minutes Danny Pappoe made a great block on the line after the Boars had lost possession. But 14 minutes later an inswinging corner squeezed between the heads and Monty Watson-Price’s fists and dropped into the net for an own goal.

Things got worse when Ryan Moir’s corner evaded everyone to drop at the far post, where Jack Shonk poked it home – 2-0 to Bexhill.

Lui Edwards pulls the ball back for Josh Neathey's second goal

Roffey regained their composure and started to push the visitors back on a pitch that had been made even slicker by the pre-match downpour.

On 34 minutes Lui Edwards burst into the box and pulled the ball back for Jordan Mase, who set up Josh Neathey and he drilled it into the far corner.

Two minutes later exactly the same combination ended up with Neathey blasting home inside the near post for the equaliser.

If this wasn’t enough entertainment for the crowd,four minutes before half time, a flowing move ended with Neathey picking out Edwards at the far post and he finished at the second attempt after Stef Akras had pulled off an amazing save to block his first effort.

Jordan Mase scores Roffey's fourth goal against Bexhill

So the half ended with five goals and the Boars 3-2 up.

Possibly still in shock, the visitors never really got going after the break and after 54 minutes Neathey again found Edwards with a cross but his header went just wide.

Roffey continued to carve out chances and on 61 minutes Neathey was put in on goal but the Bexhill skipper blocked it with his head in an amazing piece of defending.

But Roffey would not be denied a fourth goal and with 20 minutes remaining an excellent break from the Boars saw Edwards feed Mase to finish clinically. The rest of the match was seen out professionally.

The Boars are in good form and they will need to be as next up is a mouthwatering FA Vase clash with Haywards Heath.

Roffey: Watson-Price, LeGrange, Elmellas (Hanslow), Pappoe, Pauw, D. Pearse, J. Pearse (Bishop), Mase (Clark), Neathey, Bilbruck, Edwards (Mesquita). Sub. Mobsby.