Roffey held at Bexhill: Boars can't breach the Pirates' blockade

Roffey were held to a 0-0 draw at Bexhill as they looked to get their SCFL premier division promotion bid back on track.

A trip to Bexhill is never easy and a bumpy pitch made it hard for both sides – but with the hosts just behind the play-off positions and the Boars looking to bounce back from the defeat against YMCA, the two teams set about each other with no holds barred.

Roffey were without the injured Tom Tolfrey, Jack Poplett, Danny Pappoe and Terrell Joseph but welcomed back James Pearse from injury and new signings: Alex Barbery and James McElligot to the bench.

The first shot on goal from Dan Pearse bobbled and went over the bar. Bexhill broke down the right and the far-post cross was sliced high and wide by their striker.

New signing Alex Barbery led the line after coming off the bench early in the game

Next Roffey lost possession and the Bexhill player tumbled in the box with no apparent contact from Pat Gibbs and the perfectly positioned referee waved claims away.

Roffey started to push the hosts back and Jordan Mase jinked his way down the left and his cross was only half cleared by keeper Alex Hobden – and three different Roffey players attempted to bury the loose ball with home defenders managing to block. The attack ended with Dan Pearse’s shot going wide.

The scramble saw Cavan Chedzey suffer a rib injury and he had to be replaced by Barbery, who immediately started to make life difficult for Dan Rogers in the home defence

A corner from Ryan Ferrar was not properly cleared and Ash Mutongerwa’s shot looked destined for the bottom corner but Hobden kept it out along with Barbery’s follow-up.

One of many goalmouth scrambles at Bexhill

Jake Legrange and Devon Fender combined down the right and the cut-back saw Dan Pearse fire in a shot which appeared to strike a Bexhill hand but the referee did not judge it a penalty.

Fender burst into the box and his stinging shot was touched on to the post by Hobden although the referee awarded a goal-kick. Just before half time a cross into the Roffey box resulted in Archibald heading down and Capon hooking the ball over the bar.

Roffey started the second half with Mase’s shot being deflected and Hobden fell on the loose ball.

Legrange’s cross bounced around in front of goal but ended up in the keeper’s hands. Legrange then set up Mase for a shot which curled too high. McElligot came of the bench to make his debut and went on a wriggling run to set up Mase whose shot was again blocked.

Fender’s run into the box was picked out by Mase and his pull back found Fernandes who’s turn it was to have his shot blocked for another corner.

The more the Boars pressed the more risk there was of Bexhill catching them on the break which they nearly did but their substitute's shot was easily fielded by Monty Watson Price in the visitors’ goal. The next break ended with a Bexhill free kick 20 yards out which Jack Shonk pulled wide.

Barbery was leading the line well and a flick-on ended with McElligot putting in a cross but only into the safe hands of Hobson. McElligot and Neathey set up Mase, but his shot bobbled wide.

Shaun Findlay was pushed forward as Jamie Wanstall came into the back three and it was Findlay’s cross that Barbery couldn’t quite reach and McElligot’s shot was cleared off the line. A far post cross was driven back in by Findlay and Barbery’s clever flick was inches outside the post.

There was a scare for the Boars when Aaron Capon got free and Watson Price touched his shot on to the post to keep his 12th clean sheet of the season.

Findlay went down the left and squared the ball for Fernandes, whose shot was blocked for another corner.

Roffey should look forward with confidence to next week’s six-pointer at Eastbourne United.