Roffey make it 15 goals in two games

LINGFIELD 0 – 7 ROFFEY

Roffey named an unchanged team for the visit to Tinsley Lane, the temporary home of Lingfield . On a pitch that had survived an inspection but was still very soft on the far side, the Boars were quickly into their stride. In the eighth minute, a corner routine resulted in Jack Poplett glancing home the opener for his first Roffey goal. The visitors continued to press and eleven minutes later, another corner saw Cavan Chedzey rise highest and appear to hang in the air and plant his header in off the underside of the bar. Lingfield were breaking quickly but then running in to the Boars backline of Poplett, Ash Mutongerwa and Danny Pappoe who allowed very little to get through to Monty Watson-Price in the Boars goal. Shortly before half time Jordan Mase latched onto a Tom Tolfrey flick and was pulled back by a defender as he entered the penalty area and Dan Pearse stepped up to send Rafferty Pearce the wrong way from the spot to give Roffey a 3-0 lead at half time.

The second half began in the same vein but then when Mase was put clear in on goal and Pearce caught his ankles just outside the box the referee showed the Lingfield keeper the red card, Pearce could have felt a bit hard done by as Mase had been heading wide of goal when the contact happened. For 10 minutes after the hosts had been reduced to ten men, Roffey’s game went flat and Lingfield had their longest spell of sustained possession with Watson Price having to make his only significant save of the game. On 55 minutes Josh Neathey came on to make his return to the team he top scored for three years ago. It was Neathey who found Tolfrey with an inch perfect pass and the ex Dorking Wanderer’s clever back heel found Ryan Ferrar whose first time shot came back of the post. But against ten man Roffey were not to be denied more goals. Neathey’s dangerous cross reached Ferrar who cut it back for Tolfrey to blast home. Neathey then marked his return showing great technique to bend the ball around a defender to find the corner of the net. Tolfrey notched his second and Dan Pearse likewise in the closing minutes to give Roffey’s goal difference a boost. Lingfield never gave up but Roffey had followed up the win at Loxwood with another professional performance to remain in third place in the Premier.