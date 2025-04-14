Roffey miss opportunity as they drop points against Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roffey missed the chance of strengthening their bid for an SCFL play-off place when they drew 1-1 at home to Shoreham.

They welcomed relegation threatened Shoreham to the Theatre of Trees knowing maximum points from their last four matches could yet get them a play-off spot.

They went into the match without Jake Legrange, Danny Pappoe, Ash Mutongerwa and top scorer Kordan Mase. James Pearse returned to the bench after injury.

Shoreham set their stall out with most men behind the ball and looking to break when they could. Roffey struggled to create clear chances but the pressure did lead to some near misses.

Dan Pearse fired over the bar, Josh Neathey’s free kick was parried by Mendonca in the visitors’ goal and the rebound was just out of reach of Pearse.

Callum Chesworth’s cross-shot was nearly turned in at the far post but it bounced awkwardly and Neathey couldn’t get a touch. Dylan Peuw, up from the back, tried nearly found Tom Tolfrey but it was another frustrating moment.

At the other end Monty Watson Price had to block a shot at the near post and the home goal had a narrow escape when a shot missed the post by inches.

The second half continued in the same manner with Roffey having most of the possession but finding it hard to break the visiting defence down. Peuw headed over the bar then came the first of several controversial moments.

Ricardo Fernandes was brought down as he poked the ball through to Pearse to beat Mendonca and find the net, but the referee pulled the game back for the foul and gave Roffey a free kick just outside the area.

Then in a midfield tussle the ball ricocheted up onto Pearse’s outstretched arm and as well as giving a free kick, the referee showed the Roffey man a yellow card despite protestations it had not been intentional.

Substitute Ryan Ferrar was threatening down the right as the pressure increased and it was the young winger who made the breakthrough when Mendonca could not hold Devon Fender’s shot and Ferrar buried the rebound to give the Boars the lead.

Shoreham had to come out in search of an equaliser, but Roffey were also still looking to go forward.

Watson Price got his hand to a bouncing cross under pressure from an attacker who went down holding his head. The referee awarded a penalty despite no signal from the assistant. Ramon Santos made no mistake from the spot.

Controversy was not over as in stoppage time Peuw brought down a Shoreham player and the referee awarded the kick but gave Pearse a second yellow card.

The Boars’ frustrations increased after the game when other results showed a win would have put them right back in the shake-up for a play-off place – something that now looks unlikely.