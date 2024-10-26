Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex Groundhop weekend kicked off under the lights on Friday at Roffey’s Theatre of Trees – where the hosts beat AFC Varndeanians 3-1.

Roffey welcomed the Sussex Groundhoppers to their match, the first of six SCFL games they were attending over three days.

Roffey president Phil Gibbs told the County Times: “We’re delighted to receive 170 of the Groundhoppers here, it’s wonderful that they’ve come to see us!”

Coming from far and wide – including representatives from Germany and Scotland – the Groundhoppers praised Roffey’s friendly hospitality and were treated to an entertaining, competitive game, with Roffey running out clear winners against AFC Varndeanians, close companions in the table prior to kick off.

The crowd at Roffey was swelled by the Sussex Groundhoppers | Picture by Chris Gregory for the SCFL

Early Roffey possession earned them two corners, but, with Varndeanians coming more into the game they took the lead in the 20th minute from a well-taken penalty following a trip in the area, giving keeper Monty Watson Pearce no chance.

But that was as good as it got for the Brighton side, Roffey promptly equalising through Cavan Chedzey. Then, just before half time, Roffey went ahead via Jordan Mase from close quarters, the score remaining 2-1 at the break.

Early in the second half, with Roffey pressing, a rebound came out to Shaun Findlay, who made no mistake from a clean strike. After Roffey were denied by Varns keeper Sonni Nealgrove at full stretch the visitors mounted a series of attacks, but the solid Roffey defence kept them at bay, to win 3-1.

With the Groundhoppers heading off to their overnight stay in Arundel ahead of their trip to Oakwood FC, Roffey cherished moving three points up the table to sixth.

After returning to their Chennells Brook HQ to take on Newhaven midweek, Roffey travel to Pertersfield next Saturday (November 2nd).