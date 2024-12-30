Roffey roar at the Beacon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hassocks club record crowd – for a non-bank holiday or end of season match – of 603 turned up for the game of the day in the Southern Combination Premier as first took on third. And it was third-placed Roffey who came out 3-1 winners.

Roffey’s team was almost unrecognisable from the team that had lost 0-4 to Hassocks in September, with six changes in the starting line-up alone.

Cavan Chedzy led the line against his previous club with Josh Neathey just behind him. The back three of Ash Mutongerwa, Danny Pappoe and Jack Poplett were reunited at the back. The bench was strong with Tom Tolfrey, Pat Gibbs, Skipper Ricardo Fernandes, Elliot Hanslow and Rilely Morgan.

The Boars were missing Shaun Findlay, Terrell Joseph, Davon Fender and Jamie Wanstall through illness, injury and work.

Tom Tolfrey celebrates after scoring Roffey's third goal against leaders Hassocks

The home side started well and Monty Watson-Price blocked a high shot from Jack Troak and a low one from Charlie Pitcher. As the Boras got into the game, Jordan Mase ended a flowing move by finding Josh Neathey at the far post but his shot missed the angle by inches.

Then on 16 minutes the same two players combined and Neathey took the ball around Fraser Trigwell in the home goal and finished calmly from the angle. 1-0

Hassocks pushed forward looking for an equaliser and Jamie Wilkes must have thought he had got it but Watson-Price somehow managed to tip it onto the bar and over for what could be the save of the season so far.

It looked like Roffey would take the lead into the break but in the last minute of the half the ball broke for Pitcher who looked suspiciously offside but he finished into the far corner and there was no flag. HT 1-1

Danny Pappoe scores Roffey's second against Hassocks.

The second half began with the Boars going more direct which enabled them to push up and get their tackles in much higher up the pitch. The game became more stretched Troak headed wide and Watson Price pushed away a long shot. Then on the hour mark after a couple of corners Roffey gained a free kick out wide and Trigwell couldn’t hold Mase’s delivery and Pappoe was on hand to force the ball home. 1-2

Troak shot wide under pressure from the chasing defenders when half the ground thought he had scored. In the 72nd minute Ryan Ferrar fed Mase down the left wing and after turning his man this way and that, picked out James Pearse with a lovely back heel. Pearse took the ball into the box and played in Tolfrey who lashed it into the roof of the net. 1-3

Again Hassocks looked to respond but despite a lot of the ball the closest they got was when Jack Poplett threw himself at a goalbound shot to block it to safety. The Boars were always threatening on the break as the Robins pushed more men forward and Mutongerwa found Hounslow on the left wing and he picked our Fernandes at the far post who headed the ball back across goal only for a diving Tolfrey to fail by inches to make it four one.

With no more goalmouth action, the game ended with handshakes all round after what had be a great advert for step 5 football. The game was fast and physical but also full of good football and goalmouth incident.

When you come away to the team who are top by 11 points you expect to have to defend for significant periods and the Boars, as they has done at Haywards Heath, did this brilliantly which gave them the platform for their creative attacking players. Every part of the team including the subs made an impact on the game but in the end the MOM went Monty Watson-Price.

Roffey now have a break until January 11 when they will take on Little Common at Three Bridges FC as an insurance against bad weather.

Roffey: Watson-Price, Le Grange(Fernandes), Mutongerwa (Gibbs), Pappoe, Poplett, Ferrar(Hanslow), D. Pearse, J Pearse, Chedzey(Tolfrey), Mase, Neathey. Sub Morgan