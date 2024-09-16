Roffey U18s settle for a dozen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roffey U18 12-2 Oakwood U18

On a beautiful morning in Horsham, with the last of the summer sun gazing down on a lusciously green ground, the Boars ravaged the Oaks.

The home team took all three points in this one sided victory. They now sit top of the SCFL North, with the young and newly formed Oakwood U18 rock bottom.

Unfortunately for the Oaks, only conceding 12 was flattering for them. Had Roffey taken their opportunities they could have scored 20. It was a very one-sided affair with the Boars attacking down their right wing on many occasions which proved fruitful more often than not.

Roffey attack.

Fender, Mase and Shorey had great games and Roffey’s manager, Scott Shorey was delighted with the result and the performance. After a successful season last year, Roffey are hoping to continue their run and win the league.

On National Double Cheeseburger Day, the boys in blue deserved a treat. Next up they are playing Horsham Crusaders at the Bartholomew Way Ground.