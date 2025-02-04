Roffey's unbeaten run ends in local derby Roffey 1 Horsham YMCA 2

Roffey came into this local derby unbeaten since the first week in October but without Jack Poplett, James Pearse, Daniel Pappoe and Terrell Joseph. Jamie Wanstall returned to the squad but had played very rarely over the past two months. Jordan Mase was on the bench after his return from Holiday. YM were fresh from their 4-0 win at AFC Varndeanians which was a sign that their new players were settling in.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half was pretty equal with YM happy to let the Boars have the ball in their own third but closing down as they got further up the pitch. As is often the case in local derbies both sides allowed each other little sight of goal but Roffey did come closest when Ricardo Fernandes got through to lob Alieu Secker in the YM goal only to see the ball come back off the crossbar. Fernandes also shot wide when a pass might have been better. At the other end Monty Watson Price had to field a couple of long shots and crosses. Roffey suffered an early blow when Tom Tolfrey pulled up injured after stretching for a ball and was replaced by Devon Fender, himself just returning from a long term injury. HT 0-0

Four minutes into the second half a cross from Rodney De Santos was deflected by a defender into the net to give YM the lead. This boosted the visitors confidence and it took a while for Roffey to get their game going again. Jordan Mase came on to add to the attacking threat as Roffey started to carve out half chances but didn’t seriously threaten Secka’s goal. Devon Fender’s shot on the turn was saved by Secka and Watson Price made a similar save from Ash Dugdale’s effort. Secka then blocked another Fender effort from an angle, Pearse shot wide and at the other end Dugdale and Charlie Martin shot over. Devon Fender’s shot on the turn was saved by Secka and Watson Price made a similar save from Ash Dugdale’s effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on seventy minutes with the Boars pushing forward Kiarn Asafu-Adjaye beat the offside and as defenders got back, squeezed the ball past Watson Price to double the lead. Roffey brought on Cavan Chedzey and with nothing to lose finally started to get behind the YM backline. When they did Secka was showing a safe pair of hands. A quick one two saw Mase force Secka into a sharp save at the expense of a corner which came to nothing. Then ten minutes from the end Roffey were given a lifetime when Josh Neathey went down in the box and after a delay the referee pointed to the spot. Dan Pearse made no mistake and followed the ball into the net to get it back on the centre spot as quickly as possible.

Dan Pearse gave Roffey hope with a late penalty.

Roffey spent the whole of stoppage time attacking the YM goal but apart from one more save from Secka and several corners they never came really close to an equaliser and the final whistle went with YM celebrating a job well done and Roffey knowing that now their unbeaten run was over, the crucial thing is how they react to that with a trip to unpredictable Midhurst to come next week.