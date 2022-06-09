Romelu Lukaku told he can leave Chelsea, Harry Kane 'likely' to finish career at Tottenham

According to The Guardian, Lukaku is desperate to return to Inter after falling out of favour at Chelsea, who broke their transfer record when they bought the forward for £97.5m last summer, and there is a desire from all parties for the move to go through.
Thomas Tuchel has no intention of standing in the Belgian’s way and talks between the clubs are under way.
However, The Mail said while Inter want to bring the 29-year-old back too, they are concerned about their ability to come up with the money to make a deal with Chelsea work.
Harry Kane is now optimistic about his future at Tottenham — a year on from his failed attempt to force through a move to Manchester City.
The Mail reported that Kane is said to be positive about his chances of finally being part of a successful team at Tottenham.
Antonio Conte’s impact at Spurs — which has seen them regain their Champions League status — has excited the 28-year-old, who now feels he can fulfil his ambitions under the Italian coach.
As it stands, Spurs are not expecting a repeat of last year’s transfer saga. The fact that there does not appear to be an obvious buyer for Kane this summer is also a factor.
West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma as David Moyes looks to improve his squad.
The West Ham manager has targeted Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Chelsea forward Armando Broja among others and is The Mail believe Moyes is willing to sacrifice Benrahma to boost funds.
The Algeria winger joined on an initial loan from Brentford and was signed for £30m but has lacked the consistency Moyes craves.
Arsenal are being offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji.
The 26-year-old Swiss international defender was a regular starter for the Bundesliga runners-up last season.