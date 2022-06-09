Romelu Lukaku told he can leave Chelsea, Harry Kane 'likely' to finish career at Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has no intention of standing in the Belgian’s way and talks between the clubs are under way.

Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea reacts after missing a chance during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Harry Kane is now optimistic about his future at Tottenham — a year on from his failed attempt to force through a move to Manchester City.

Antonio Conte’s impact at Spurs — which has seen them regain their Champions League status — has excited the 28-year-old, who now feels he can fulfil his ambitions under the Italian coach.

As it stands, Spurs are not expecting a repeat of last year’s transfer saga. The fact that there does not appear to be an obvious buyer for Kane this summer is also a factor.

West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma as David Moyes looks to improve his squad.

The Algeria winger joined on an initial loan from Brentford and was signed for £30m but has lacked the consistency Moyes craves.

Arsenal are being offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji.