Rouane replaced: New management team unveiled by Haywards Heath Town

Haywards Heath have named former Steyning Town manager Kev Green as the replacement for Naim Rouane.

He’s one of several new arrivals at Heath a few days after they dispensed with the services of Naim Rouane.

Rouane lost his job despite a flying start to the season for Town, who went into this weekend’s visit to AFC Varndeanians in second place in the SCFL premier division. Rouane was quick to thank Heath and their fans for the opportunity to manage them for a year.

Heath said on social media: “We’re pleased to announce the arrival of our new management team.

New men at the helm - left to right, Toby Hunter, Simon Lehkyj, Kev Green, Dan Viggers, Mike Baker and Alex Gathern | Picture: HHTFC

"Kev Green will be joined by his assistant Dan Viggers, coaches Mike Baker & Alex Gathern and scout George Staples. Existing goalkeeping coach Simon Lehkyj and Physio Toby Hunter will complete the team.”

Green is well qualified to take over a top SCFL side – he managed Steyning to the premier title last season and to promotion to the Isthmian south east division, something Heath are keen to achieve this term.

Green left the Shooting Field soon after promotion was secured, being replaced by the rerurning Gerry Murphy.