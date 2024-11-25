Rouane's messages to players, fans, board and management team after Haywards Heath Town end his spell as boss

Naim Rouane has been quick to thank all parties who supported him as manager of Haywards Heath Town – after the club’s surprising decision to dispense with his services while they sit second in the league.

The move comes with Heath second in the SCFL premier division having lost only one league game this season.

The club thanked Rouane for his efforts and their statement added: “As the club is developing we will soon be announcing further changes and appointments to the governance of the club and its ability to draw on resources and aid this growth.”

Naim Rouane's spell as Haywards Heath Town manager has ended

Rouane has taken to X to issue his own statement in response to the news. He said: “The past 12 months in management have been thoroughly enjoyable filled with immense learning and personal growth.

"For me, winning is never the sole measure of success. It’s about so much more: developing players, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the game, and fostering a playing philosophy that demands dedication, time and collective buy-in.

"For this I hold immense love and gratitude to the players. Their work ethic and desire to improve has been a real joy for me. From the moment I was appointed they’ve been incredible. Building a talented squad is one thing, but combining that talent with individuals who possess strong values and character is what really makes a team special.

"To the small group of loyal supporters who follow us both at home and away, you’ve been fantastic. Your passion and unwavering support will be deeply missed by me, that connection felt special.

"To the board of HHTFC, thank you for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the team.

"Lastly to my management team, you’ve made my job easier every step of the way. You’re a class act.”

