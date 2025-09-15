Rowlatt to the rescue as Chichester City’s FA Cup run is saved

Lloyd Rowlatt’s wonder strike in the 78th minute got Chichester City out of trouble at Whitstable to set up an Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round replay.

It came after Curtis Da Costa inadvertently diverted the ball past his own keeper midway through the first 45 at the Primcura Healthcare Stadium on Saturday.

City made two changes – Da Costa replaced Jamie Horncastle in the heart of the Chi backline with sitter Joe Moore joining Ethan Prichard, Emmett Dunn, Isaac Bello, Rowlatt and Joe Clarke, the No9 on this occasion. Kieran Magee lined up in goal alongside full backs skipper Rob Hutchings and Ryan Davidson.

The hosts, winners of the FA Vase at Wembley last season, shaded the first period. Joe Healy set Ashdon Day up for a cross in the opening minute that Hutchings headed away before a move involving Bello and Prichard earned the visitors the first corner – from which Davidson’s header forced Whitstable keeper Dan Colmer to gather.

Chichester City in action at Whitstable | Picture: Neil Holmes

Referee Nick Dunn didn’t think Rowlatt was fouled when captain Jake McIntyre and Day broke but the final pass was too long anyway. The much-travelled Javaun Splatt had a go that was turned out for a Whitstable corner which came to nothing.

Clarke had a wild swing but it was off-target. Then he had another opportunity after a nice Bello cross before Prichard won a third corner for the visitors that came to nothing.

Splatt carved a second chance on 13 minutes as the away team conceded a corner only for Magee to claim when the influential Jack Peters fizzed one into the area.

Bello got fouled by No16 Mikey Dalton, then Da Costa misdirected the ball past Magee at the mid-point, after Peters whipped a cross over, to put the hosts in the lead.

City on the attack in Kent | Neil Holmes

McIntyre played in a decent cross on the half-hour mark before Bello was felled by Will Thomas, who received the game’s first yellow card. Prichard took the set-piece which was cleared easily enough, then Bello hit one high over the bar.

Clarke headed over after Colmer made a hash of things; Splatt got caught offside again; Clarke placed a Bello bomb into the side-netting; Colmer then palmed one clear and the hosts struck an attempt over the woodwork. Dunn headed over and Moore saw his shot blocked as the whistle for the break went.

Theo Bennetts came on for Da Costa with Chi rejigging for the second 45.

Davidson hacked a ball out for a corner that Clarke headed away before Bennetts tried his luck from long distance only for Colmer to save.

McIntyre tidied up after Dunn, Bennetts and Bello sprayed the ball about before Bello’s hit was deflected for a corner.

Rowlatt had a shot cleared off the line ten minutes in and Hutchings’ subsequent cross missed everyone. Healy’s long-ranger was blocked awkwardly by Pashley following Magee’s poor clearance and Davidson picked up a sixth booking of the season for impeding Day.

Spaltt was replaced by Jake Abrahams and striker Billy Vigar replaced Moore as the visitors rolled the dice before a wicked cross from the hosts’ skipper drifted out for another goal kick.

Magee miraculously denied Day with his feet and with 20 minutes to go Prichard’s pass was too long for Bello before Prichard and Davidson one-twoed and the hosts’ keeper intervened.

After a period of Chi pressure, a thunderbolt from Rowlatt following a lovely move got Chi level in the 78th minute. A minute later Dunn shot just wide as the visitors cranked it up and Prichard fired a shot high and wide.

Rowlatt spurned another opportunity late on before Hutchings for taking Abrahams out.

McIntyre’s free-kick was saved Magee and it ended all-square.