Russell stays positive despite Lewes loss at Billericay

They were beaten 2-1 at Billericay last Saturday and have slipped to 15th in the Isthmian premier table.

But Russell was encouraged that it was a positive performance, with the Rooks looking the better side throughout.

“I had Billericay fans coming up to me afterwards commending our style of play” said Russell.

Lewes in recent action against Three Bridges | Picture: James Boyes

“I was proud of them for the way they represented the club. We have an ethos at the club that we’re trying to push. We played very good football and we controlled the game. It just seems like at the minute everything is going against us.

“We played really well. We never gave up. Every time there was a setback we kept pushing forward.”

The return of Michael Klass to the squad was a positive to take away from a disappointing day – despite his sending-off.

Klass has returned to the club on loan from Aldershot and Russell believes he can really help the squad.

“We put Klass in there and we are a different side. The way he plays just allows everyone to get up the field and get around the opposition box,” he said.

"We haven’t been able to do that all year but having him in there allows us to do that.”

The Rooks now have to wait to try to get back to winning ways with no game this weekend. They are in FA Trophy third qualifying round action a week tomorrow at home to Sevenoaks.

With injuries plaguing the team over the past few weeks Russell is hopeful his squad will be back to full strength soon.

Tom Champion, Kenneth Yao, Bradley Pritchard and Razzaq Coleman De-Graft have been out with various problems and the break gives them a chance to get fit.

“We’ve got so many players out at the minute… so it just gives everyone a bit of a rest, especially when we have seven games in October,” said Russell.