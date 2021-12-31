Russell: Win at Horsham is clear indication of Lewes' swift progress

Lewes players celebrate Joe Taylor's opener at Horsham / Picture: James Boyes

The Rooks boss recalled the Hornets’ visit to the Dripping Pan in the early stages of the campaign, when his side were fortunate to come away with a 0-0 draw.

But he said Monday’s 3-1 victory at the Camping World Community Stadium – courtesy of a Joe Taylor double and a late Deshane Dalling clincher – demonstrated a big improvement in his team’s capabilities that bodes well for the rest of the season.

Lewes head into their New Year weekend double header – at home to Bognor on Saturday and away to Kingstonian on Monday – in fifth spot and well-placed for a promotion charge.

Russell said: “It was a good win because Horsham have been on a great run and were bang on form.

“I thought we were good value for it. The officials made it interesting by awarding Horsham a goal after the ball went out for a goal kick and then giving them a soft penalty. But we took our chances, missed a few and they didn’t really carve us open.

“Afterwards I was reflecting on the difference between our display against them at our place and this game and it’s pleasing to see the significant progression we have made in a few months.

“We still have work to do but have come a long way.”

Russell feels the additions of Will Salmon and Tom Phipp have boosted the Rooks – and said Taylor, now with 18 league goals to his name, was proving he was the best striker at this level. “That’s for the whole package, not just his goals,” Russell said.

“I had to work hard to convince him to come to Lewes and after a few weeks I think he was wondering if he’d done the right thing. But it’s worked out and at Horsham he was the best player on the pitch.”

Russell expects tough examinations from Bognor – who he says are a very good footballing side despite up-and-down results – and from Kingstonian on their own pitch.