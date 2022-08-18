Russell's Lewes off to positive start - Ringmer AFC share six

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They kicked off with a 1-1 draw at Wingate and Finchley and followed it with a 2-0 victory at home to Carshalton. New recruit Ronan Silva put Lewes ahead in the hot sun at Wingate but ithe lead was cancelled out seven minutes later by Dylan Kearney.

On Tuesday, a goal in each half by Deon Moore saw Tony Russell’s men beat one of the favourites for promotion, Carshalton. A crowd of 803 turned out to see Lewes in action on their new hybrid pitch for the first time – suggesting there is again a huge appetite for football in the town this season, which bodes well for the men and the women.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes aim to keep up their good start when they host Bishop's Stortford this Saturday.

Lewes FC celebrate their first goal of the new Isthmian season - at Wingate, where it ended 1-1 | Picture: James Boyes

It comes after Russell further strengthened his squad on the eve of the opening game. Silva, an athletic and technical box-to-box midfielder, arrived on loan from Crawley Town. He has also played for Bigglesewade Town and Eastleigh.

Also joining was Alfie Young, a ball-playing centre back who played over 100 games for Worthing before serving Potters Bar and Kingstonian.

Ringmer AFC

After a summer of changes at Ringmer AFC, it was a cracker of an opening league game of the season for Ringmer AFC in the Mid Sussex premier division as they drew 3-3 with Lindfield.

On a scorching afternoon, Ringmer started slowly, with a lack of urgency, allowing Lindfield to control long periods of the first half resulting in Ringmer finding themselves 2-0 down at the break.

A few choice words were needed at half-time and new manager Ryan Reid clearly made his feelings known as Ringmer produced a completely different display in the second half.

With greater urgency, better game control and quick passing, Ringmer pushed Lindfield back.

Sub, Adam Burton got Ringmer back in the game after 55 minutes and Ringmer pushed for the equaliser.

Rhys Taylor, who was making his competitive debut for the club, was now starting to give the Lindfield right-back nightmares.

Taylor skipped into the box past a couple of challenges and sent the ball into far corner to put Ringmer deservedly level.

Within a couple of minutes, Taylor had his second of the game, again running past the full back to coolly fire home, putting Ringmer in front with 15 minutes left.

With Taylor picking up a knock and having to be subbed, Lindfield started to find their way back into the game, but Ringmer looked like they would hold firm.

However, in stoppage time, Lindfield equalised with header from corner, cruelly stopping Ringmer from picking up three points on the opening day of the season.

There were plenty of positives from the game including a first-team debut off the bench for 16-year-old striker Josh Brown, who like many youngsters at club has come through the youth set-up at Ringmer Rovers Junior FC.