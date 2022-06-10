Rustington Otters lift U14 Cup after beating Lancing

It was a very tight game but wasn’t without its chances. Otters’ Max Fuller crossed superbly for Mitch Loveridge but the chance went begging. Otters keeper Nick Osinski made a terrific double save to keep it 0-0.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The game went to penalties. After 14 perfect penalties, Osinski pulled off a stunning save to his left then stepped up himself to win the shootout 8-7. The cup final really was a showpiece for the league and credit goes to both sides in equal measure for the very high quality of football on display and the commitment and competitiveness displayed.