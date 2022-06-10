Rustington Otters lift U14 Cup after beating Lancing

Rustington Otters beat Lancing FC in the U14s Challenge Cup final.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:20 am

Lancing were favourites after they finished runners-up in the Arun and Chichester A Division 23 points ahead of 5th-placed Rustington Otters.

It was a very tight game but wasn’t without its chances. Otters’ Max Fuller crossed superbly for Mitch Loveridge but the chance went begging. Otters keeper Nick Osinski made a terrific double save to keep it 0-0.

The game went to penalties. After 14 perfect penalties, Osinski pulled off a stunning save to his left then stepped up himself to win the shootout 8-7. The cup final really was a showpiece for the league and credit goes to both sides in equal measure for the very high quality of football on display and the commitment and competitiveness displayed.

