Rutherford: Final six games will test Chichester City to limit
City recovered from a defeat at home to Potters Bar with a professional 2-0 win at Hastings United last Saturday, putting them right back into the race to finish fifth – in the final Isthmian premier play-off spot.
But the Oaklands Park squad has been hit by injuries to key players and Rutherford said another half-a-dozen games at the end of a long and gruelling campaign would test everyone.
They go into Saturday’s home clash with Lewes just two points behind Dover, current holders of fifth.
At Hastings, Curtis Da Costa put City ahead seven minutes before half-time and and Lewis Rustell doubled the lead just before the hour, and there was little doubt after that Rutherford’s team would claim the three points.
He said: “We deserved it but Hastings are fighting for their lives so it was never going to be a straightforward game. The pitch there isn’t in great shape and it wasn’t pretty, but we edged it and that was an important one after we’d lost at home to Potters Bar in our previous game."
City were without four key players who are out injured – keeper Kieran Magee, defender Rob Hutchings and forwards Ethan Prichard and Jimmy Wild.
And Rutherford said the injuries being picked up were indicative of what a tough season it had been for a relatively small squad.
"We’ve just got to keep going til the end and see where we finish,” he said.
"It’s been a great effort, not just by the players but by everyone throughout the club, from Danny (Potter) and Dabba (Killpartrick) through to all the staff and volunteers.
"We’ve a chance of a play-off but that could be over in a week or two or we could keep it going til the end.
"The pressure’s off really – but we’re enjoying it.
"We’ve beaten Billericay when they were top and lost to Bowers, who have no been relegated, which shows how unpredictable this leagus is.”
Rutherford said he hope to have at least a couple of the injured quartet back to bolster the line-up in the next week or two.
