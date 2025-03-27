Miles Rutherford has warned that Chichester City’s final six games of the season will test the squad to the limit – as they try to clinch another unexpected play-off place.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City recovered from a defeat at home to Potters Bar with a professional 2-0 win at Hastings United last Saturday, putting them right back into the race to finish fifth – in the final Isthmian premier play-off spot.

But the Oaklands Park squad has been hit by injuries to key players and Rutherford said another half-a-dozen games at the end of a long and gruelling campaign would test everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They go into Saturday’s home clash with Lewes just two points behind Dover, current holders of fifth.

Chi City celebrate with their fans at Hastings - picture by Jon Smalldon

At Hastings, Curtis Da Costa put City ahead seven minutes before half-time and and Lewis Rustell doubled the lead just before the hour, and there was little doubt after that Rutherford’s team would claim the three points.

He said: “We deserved it but Hastings are fighting for their lives so it was never going to be a straightforward game. The pitch there isn’t in great shape and it wasn’t pretty, but we edged it and that was an important one after we’d lost at home to Potters Bar in our previous game."

City were without four key players who are out injured – keeper Kieran Magee, defender Rob Hutchings and forwards Ethan Prichard and Jimmy Wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Rutherford said the injuries being picked up were indicative of what a tough season it had been for a relatively small squad.

Chi City battle at Hastings - picture by Jon Smalldon

"We’ve just got to keep going til the end and see where we finish,” he said.

"It’s been a great effort, not just by the players but by everyone throughout the club, from Danny (Potter) and Dabba (Killpartrick) through to all the staff and volunteers.

"We’ve a chance of a play-off but that could be over in a week or two or we could keep it going til the end.

"The pressure’s off really – but we’re enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve beaten Billericay when they were top and lost to Bowers, who have no been relegated, which shows how unpredictable this leagus is.”

Rutherford said he hope to have at least a couple of the injured quartet back to bolster the line-up in the next week or two.