Rutherford hails Chichester City after they defy odds to set up play-off final
Chichester City will go to Three Bridges on Friday evening for the Isthmian south east play-off final – after defying huge odds to win their semi-final at Ramsgate on Tuesday night.
Mo Jammeh’s late goal clinched a 1-0 win against a side who finished TWENTY points above Chi.
Delighted manager Rutherford, whose budget is tiny compared to many at this level, said: “If I’m honest I didn’t think we had much chance of winning that but the spirit of these players, and everyone at the club has grown stronger and stronger.
"We’re a step five club in size but we keep on achieving things. Just to get into the play-offs was unbelievable, and now we’re in the final.
"I must praise Ramsgate, who have been so good all season. They were unbelievably gracious in defeat. But I’m so chuffed with the effort that all the players put in.
"The first half was actually quite even but the first 20-25 minutes of the second half was like the Alamo. It was ‘when will they score?’ We rode it out then took a chance late on.
"All the club’s staff and volunteers deserve this as much as the players. And I’ll tell you someone who’d have loved it – Graeme Gee.
"We were thinking about him, not with us when he should have been. He’d have been in his element.”
