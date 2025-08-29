Rutherford happy as Chichester City bounce back quickly from first loss

Miles Rutherford remains happy with Chichester City’s early-season form – even if their first defeat was a disappointment.

They lost 2-1 at home to Welling United on Saturday – becoming the first team to drop points against the Wings, despite Joe Clarke’s equaliser.

But they recovered quickly to record an impressive 3-0 win at Carshalton on Monday thanks to goals by Lewis Rustell, Billy Vigar and Ciaran Martin.

The weekend’s results leave City ninth in the Isthmian premier table.

Chichester City battle on their way to a 3-0 victory at Carshalton | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford said the Welling game was an example of something City do from time to time – in losing to an out-of-form side.

"Every year there seems to be a game where we don’t turn up against a side who have not been playing well, and we lose,” he said.

"But that’s our only defeat so far and overall we’re pleased with our start.

"Winning at Carshalton was a great result and we’re defending well.

"We didn’t look a goal threat in the first half but did in the second and ran out comfortable winners.”

Goalscoring duties are being shared around, which Rutherford said was vital given the long-term absence of Jimmy Wild through injury.

Now City’s attentions turn to the FA Cup – they visit Havant and Waterlooville in the first qualifying round on Saturday.

Rutherford said: “A few years ago Havant v Chichester would have been a David and Goliath. Now we’re both at the same level. We’re looking forward to it.”