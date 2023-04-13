Town won 4-0 at home to Westfield II on Saturday before receiving a walkover at home to St Leonards Social on Monday to move up to second in the Premier Division table.

A Charlie Stevens brace and one apiece from Sam Cooper and Sammy Foulkes did the damage against Westfield.

With 11 wins in 13 league matches this term, Rye are now just two points adrift of leaders Bexhill Town with three games in hand.

The ESFL season is nearing its conclusion

Bexhill overturned a half-time deficit with 10 men to record a crucial 2-1 victory at home to Sidley United.

Dan Goergen headed Sidley into an early lead and a Ritchie Gray penalty save kept them ahead at the break, but two goals in eight second-half minutes - scored by Tommy Whelan and Olwethu Peterson - won it for Town.

Punnetts Town remain five points behind Bexhill having played two fewer matches following a convincing 8-1 triumph away to Hawkhurst United.

Connor Middleton and Harry Worsell both blasted hat-tricks for Punnetts, whose other scorers were Callum Holles and Mark Phillips. Kieren Martin got the Hawks' consolation.

Fourth-placed Crowhurst enjoyed a 4-1 success at home to Robertsbridge United via Wes Tate's brace and one each by Sean Baldwin and Arron Scrace. Guy Ballard netted for the Bridge.

Bexhill AAC prevailed 4-3 at home to Rock-a-Nore thanks to Ben Barton's double and one apiece from Oscar Hammond and James Magraw.

Monday's scheduled clash between Crowhurst and AAC was postponed as the wet weather made an unwelcome return.

Sandhurst won 3-0 at home to The JC Tackleway in a crunch clash between Division One's top two on Saturday.

The goals of Jon Bilsby, Robert Briley and James Found inflicted a first league defeat of the season on the Hastings club, who would've been crowned champions had they won.

Sandhurst followed that up with a 2-0 victory away to third-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows on Monday to move within a point of Tackleway having played a game fewer. Briley and Found were the scorers this time.

The Kent team will clinch the title if they win their two remaining league fixtures, regardless of what Tackleway do in their last match.

Ninfield moved clear at the summit of Division Two, but only by a point after being held to a goalless draw at home to neighbours Hooe.

The leaders, who have a game in hand on second-placed Peche Hill Select, remain unbeaten in the league this season, yet both meetings with Hooe have ended all square.

Hooe made it a four-point weekend - and shot up to fifth in the table - on the back of a 2-1 success at home to Bexhill Rovers on Monday.

Conor Loake and Arthur Pepper struck for a Hooe side which came out on top despite finishing with 10 men. Jake Garnell was Rovers' scorer.

Third-placed Hollington United II moved within a point of Peche Hill, having played the same number of matches, courtesy of a walkover away to SC Pass+Move Arrows II.

Victoria Baptists, who are fourth, made it 10 points from a possible 12 by drawing 2-2 away to Sedlescombe Rangers II. Joe Pratt and Chris May were on target for Victoria.

Herstmonceux extended their lead at the summit of Division Three after scoring three times in the second half to win 4-0 away to Orington.

Jake Barker, Charlie Shearing, Harry Wood and Ryan Arnott were the men on the mark as the top dogs stretched their advantage to 11 points.

Third-placed Rye Town II closed to within three points of second-placed Parkfield with six games in hand after beating them 5-1 at Rye Rugby Club.

Jules Phillips plundered a hat-trick, while Georges Gouet and Tony Hughes were also on the scoresheet for Rye. Declan Ottley retaliated.

Crowhurst II began eating into their chronic fixture backlog by picking up all six points on offer in a double header against Hastings Comets.

The Crows won the first game 3-1 via an Anton Neil brace and one from James McGrath, with Ben Tudor netting for Comets.

Ronnie Curtin then struck twice and Neil, Ryan Jinks and JJ Blanche also notched as Crowhurst were 5-0 victors in the second match.

The Crows, who still have half of their league programme to play, are 17 points adrift of Herstmonceux with six games in hand.

Sovereign Saints II also chalked up six points in one afternoon, beating Ticehurst 3-2 in the first game of their double header and 3-1 in the second.

Strikes by Wayne Green, Drew Parks and Riki Prodger proved just enough for Saints in the opener, despite Danny McGahan and George Brown scoring for Ticehurst.

Green and Parks again found the net for Saints in the second match, along with Phillip Chandler, while Brown again replied for Ticehurst.

Saints made it a nine-point Easter by winning 4-0 at home to Mountfield United on Monday - and moved up to fourth as a result. Jordon Funnell (2) and Nick Barden were among the scorers.

Jacob Jones plundered a hat-trick in Catsfield's 5-2 victory at home to Bexhill AAC II. David Booth and David Hawes also netted for the Cats, while Jayden Douglin and Scott Oliver were AAC's scorers.

Catsfield's scheduled visit from Herstmonceux on Monday was called off, as were Crowhurst versus Orington and Bexhill AAC against Ticehurst.

Welcroft Park Rangers II finally made absolutely sure of the Division Four title with a 3-1 success away to Hawkhurst United II in their penultimate fixture of the campaign.

Aaron Wright and George Jones were among the scorers as the long-time leaders went nine points clear of second-placed Sedlescombe Rangers Development, who have two matches remaining. Evan Colvin bagged the Hawkhurst goal.

Saturday's other three games in the fifth tier were all walkovers.

Third-placed Westfield IV were handed the points at home to Burwash, as were Robertsbridge United II at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

And The JC Tackleway II conceded at home to Hastings Athletic in both teams' final game of the season, meaning Athletic are now up to eighth.

Peche Hill Select received a walkover away to Bexhill Rovers in their ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup semi-final.

Peche will face The JC Tackleway in the final at Hastings United FC on April 28.

That will be their second final of the campaign because Peche will also take on Wadhurst United in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup decider at Hastings United FC next Tuesday. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final, between Sandhurst and Orington, will be held at Little Common FC the following night. Kick-off is 7.15pm.

Standings

Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 16-36 (+19 goal difference), Rye Town 13-34 (+18), Punnetts Town 14-31 (+29), Crowhurst 16-28 (+31), Westfield II 13-23 (0), Sidley United* 16-18 (-9), St Leonards Social 15-16 (-21), Bexhill AAC 9-15 (+4), Hawkhurst United 17-13 (-27), Rock-a-Nore* 15-7 (-10), Robertsbridge United 14-4 (-34). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 14-33 (+38), Sandhurst 13-32 (+19), SC Pass+Move Arrows 11-20 (+13), Little Common II 12-10 (-16), Wadhurst United* 14-8 (-16), Battle Town II 14-5 (-38). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 13-31 (+20), Peche Hill Select 14-30 (+9), Hollington United II 14-29 (+21), Victoria Baptists 15-23 (+8), Hooe 17-21 (-6), Northiam 75 16-19 (+1), Sedlescombe Rangers II 17-19 (-3), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 15-19 (-5), Icklesham Casuals 16-13 (-31), Bexhill Rovers 13-9 (-14).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 17-44 (+46), Parkfield 20-33 (0), Rye Town II* 14-30 (+21), Sovereign Saints II 15-29 (+9), Crowhurst II 11-27 (+27), Orington 16-27 (+7), Catsfield 13-23 (+4), Bexhill AAC II 14-13 (-13), Ticehurst* 11-11 (+5), Mountfield United 15-10 (-22), Hastings Comets 16-6 (-32), Westfield III 16-4 (-52). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 17-42 (+40), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-33 (+15), Westfield IV 17-31 (+12), Battle Town III 16-22 (+5), The JC Tackleway II 18-21 (+7), Robertsbridge United II 14-21 (+1), Burwash 16-21 (-8), Hastings Athletic 18-15 (-24), Hawkhurst United II 13-14 (-18), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 15-12 (-30). * = points adjusted

Fixtures

Saturday April 15

Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Bexhill AAC v Punnetts Town, Bexhill Town v Crowhurst (1.30pm), Hawkhurst United v Rye Town (4pm), Rock-a-Nore v Sidley United, Westfield II v St Leonards Social (4pm).

Division 1 (2pm): Battle Town II v Little Common II, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Wadhurst United.

Division 2 (3pm): Bexhill Rovers v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Ninfield v Northiam 75, Victoria Baptists v Peche Hill Select.

Division 3 (3pm unless stated): Herstmonceux v Bexhill AAC II, Mountfield United v Hastings Comets, Parkfield v Crowhurst II, Rye Town II v Sovereign Saints II, Ticehurst v Orington, Westfield III v Catsfield (2pm).

Division 4 (3pm unless stated): Hawkhurst United II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development (2pm), Robertsbridge United II v Burwash, SC Pass+Move Arrows III v Battle Town III (4pm).

Tuesday April 18

Division 3 (6.30pm): Crowhurst II v Bexhill AAC II.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup final (7.45pm): Wadhurst United v Peche Hill Select (at Hastings United FC).

Wednesday April 19

Premier Division (6.30pm): Bexhill AAC v Sidley United, Westfield II v Punnetts Town.

Division 3 (6.30pm): Hastings Comets v Ticehurst, Rye Town II v Catsfield.

Division 4 (6.30pm): Robertsbridge United II v Hawkhurst United II.