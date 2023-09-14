Rye smiles: Leaders too hot for Hollington United in East Sussex League

News of Hollington United v Rye Town headlines a full round-up from the East Sussex Football League this week.

Hollington United 1 Rye Town 3

East Sussex premier

The Lions found champions Rye Town too strong on a hot day at the Gibbons Field.

Hollington United boss Glenn Hine

It was one of two Hollington games played in front of a decent-sized home crowd.

Rye were bound to bring a tough test for Glenn Hine’s team and the Lions went one down to a wonder goal from Rye’s Sammy Foulkes.

After regroup and having a positive team talk at half-time they remained in the game against a tough and organised side.

On 55 minutes lone striker Aaron Cochrane capitalised on a defensive mistake to go through and equalise with a fantastic strike.

The Rye keeper had previously denied Cochrane with a great save from a free-kick.

Tired legs and a limited bench took its toll late on as Darren Warne took full advantage of poorly cleared corner to make it 2-1.

Chasing an equaliser, Hollington let Rye in for another with seconds to go as a cross fell to Jules Phillips, whose finish secured all three points to the visitors.

Hollington felt it was a tough one to take but could be reasonably pleased with their performance on an energy-sapping day.

Rye Town have opened up a three-point lead at the top but have played a match more than second-placed Punnetts Town and third-placed Crowhurst, both of whom have also yet to drop a point.

Cochrane was the Hollington MoM. Tomorrow Hollington host Division 1 champions Sandhurst Town.

After the firsts had finished, Hollington United’s reserves took on Jesters Town in their first league match of the year. They slipped to a 5-1 defeat to the young and organised side with Ryan Hardcastle scoring a consolation late on. Connor Smith was named MoM.

It means Jesters Town have six points from two fixtures in Division One. Strikes by Remareo Tapper, Sean Alexander and Jake Bendle put Jesters three-up at half time before Travis Parks netted twice after the turnaround.

ESFL ROUND-UP

Having lost their opening two top-flight games of the campaign, St Leonards Social have now won their last two - and are up to seventh as a result.

Their latest success was a 2-0 triumph at home to Bexhill Town, with Nour Eid and Rob Mitchell on the scoresheet.

The JC Tackleway emphatically put a stop to their three-match losing start with an 8-2 win at home to Hawkhurst United.

Toby Payne plundered a hat-trick, Grant Cornelius bagged a brace, and there was one apiece for Charlie Davies, Connor Benton Powell and Kale Hakos as Tackleway climbed to ninth.

Sam Borowski and Jason Donoghue replied for the Hawks, who have now lost three in a row since winning on the opening day.

Liam Foster helped himself to a hat-trick as Peche Hill Select kicked off their second-tier programme with a 6-0 success against Rock-a-Nore.

Frankie Eldridge, Jacob Shelton and Jordan Woodley also found the net for Peche Hill in the Tilekiln derby.

SC Pass+Move Arrows hit straight back from their heavy opening-day defeat at the hands of Jesters with a 5-0 triumph at home to Little Common II.

A Curtis Coombes double, and one each from Harvey Ataby, Joshua Paige and Rhys Piggott got the Arrows' season up and running.

Ninfield prevailed 2-1 at home to Herstmonceux in a clash between two teams promoted into the second tier over the summer.

Second-half goals from Jack White and Jordan Uttley proved just enough for last season's Division Two champions Ninfield, despite Liam Johnson netting for Herstmonceux.

Unusually at this early stage of the season, all 10 teams in Division Two have already dropped points, although six are still unbeaten.

Rye Town II, Bexhill Rovers, Crowhurst II and Northiam 75 are all on four points after the division's second weekend.

Rye lead the way on goal difference after Rob Levett's hat-trick, two each from Ollie Barrow and Liam Sayer, and Oliver Macdonald's strike sealed an 8-0 win at home to Sovereign Saints II.

Bexhill Rovers were also in free-scoring form at the weekend, coming from two goals down to run out 7-3 victors away to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Jay Tomlin led the turnaround with a four-goal blast, Anton Neil bagged a brace and Bobby Bowles also netted. Nathan Biddiss and Zak Boutwood were among Sedlescombe's scorers.

Sean Baldwin's hat-trick and one apiece by Dayne Beaumont and Harry Spice fired Crowhurst to a 5-1 success at Robertsbridge United. James Hopkinson provided the lone response.

Jan Bailey was another player to score three times as Northiam triumphed 5-2 at Wadhurst United.

Kelvin Lowes and Adam Page chipped in with one each to complete the visitors' haul, while Harry Bateman and Nathan Cook struck for Wadhurst.

Hooe have drawn both their assignments to date, the latest of which saw them twice come from behind in a 3-3 thriller against Victoria Baptists at Newhaven FC on Friday night.

Conor Loake, Callum Holt-Burgess and Andy Corrigan were on the scoresheet for Hooe, cancelling out the finishes of James Bellett, Michael Smith and Lawrence Green for Baptists.

Catsfield are the sole side with six points in Division Three following their resounding 7-2 win at home to Mountfield United.

Jacob Jones hit four for the Cats, whose other men on the mark were David Hawes, Harry Thomas and Braden Tilbury. Nick Severino and Steven Fortsch responded for Mountfield.

Bexhill AAC II and Parkfield won their opening league fixtures at the weekend, albeit in wildly contrasting fashion.

Leo Oliver blasted five goals as AAC were emphatic 9-2 victors at Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Scott Oliver scored twice, and one apiece for River-Jay Gray and Luke Cave capped a great day in the sun for AAC. Jake Warner and Tom Ackerley struck for Sedlescombe.

Silomuzi Hlabangana was among the scorers for Parkfield in their narrow 2-1 success away to Westfield III. Alex Southall hit the target for the Westies.

Ticehurst gained their first points at the second attempt courtesy of a 2-1 success at home to an Orington team which drew its first game.

Thomas Buckingham gave Ticehurst a half-time lead and although Scott Higgs brought Orington level, Edward Harwood won it for the hosts.

The JC Tackleway II and Burwash both have six points from their opening two outings in Division Four.

Tackleway triumphed 6-0 at home to Hawkhurst United II via the finishing of Brooklyn Pennells (2), Joe Galton, Terry Robinson, Shaun Fuller and Luke Gasson.

Burwash followed up their extraordinary 7-6 win the previous weekend with a 5-0 home victory over Icklesham Casuals.

Jamie Pelling's brace and one apiece from Oliver Taylor, Samuel Murrell and Daniel Murrell comfortably got the job done for Burwash.

New boys Crowhurst III chalked up their first points in style with a 6-2 success away to Robertsbridge United II.

Joe Millar blasted a hat-trick for the Crows, whose other scorers were Liam Oxley, Nathan Dolby and Cal Daykin. Robbie Bishop and Benjamin Hack replied for 10-man Bridge.

Having lost 6-0 to Battle Town Development seven days previously, Hastings Comets well and truly turned the tables by defeating the same opponents 5-0 in Saturday's reverse fixture.

Brandon Smith's hat-trick and one each for Ben Tudor and Tyler Wilson ensured Comets got their own back in convincing fashion.

Premier Division sides Bexhill AAC, Crowhurst and Westfield II all progressed to round two of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup.

AAC prevailed 1-0 at home to Upper Beeding thanks to Ben Barton's finish, setting up another home tie against Barnham Trojans in round two next month

Crowhurst and Westfield received home walkovers against Sidley United and Midhurst & Easebourne II respectively.

Westfield will entertain Rotherfield and Crowhurst will make the short trip to league rivals Rye Town in the next stage.

Punnetts Town, however, fell at the first hurdle, losing 3-2 on penalties following a 4-4 draw at home to Hurstpierpoint.

Connor Townsend (2), Craig Norman and Harry Worsell scored during the match itself for a Punnetts outfit which reached the semi-finals last term.

Battle Town II emerged victorious 7-6 on spot kicks following a 1-1 draw away to Welcroft Park Rangers in round one of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup.

The Division One outfit will make the long trip to Billingshurst III in round two next month.

A full programme of league action is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 4-12 (+7 goal difference), Punnetts Town 3-9 (+13), Crowhurst 3-9 (+6), Westfield II 3-6 (+4), Sandhurst 3-6 (+3), Hollington United 4-6 (+1), St Leonards Social 4-6 (-5), Bexhill AAC 3-3 (+1), The JC Tackleway 4-3 (-3), Hawkhurst United 4-3 (-8), Sidley United 3-0 (-9), Bexhill Town 4-0 (-10).

Division 1: Jesters Town 2-6 (+8), Peche Hill Select 1-3 (+6), SC Pass+Move Arrows 2-3 (+1), Ninfield 1-3 (+1), Battle Town II 0-0 (0), Herstmonceux 1-0 (-1), Hollington United II 1-0 (-4), Little Common II 1-0 (-5), Rock-a-Nore 1-0 (-6).

Division 2: Rye Town II 2-4 (+8), Bexhill Rovers 2-4 (+4), Crowhurst II 2-4 (+4), Northiam 75 2-4 (+3), Sedlescombe Rangers II 2-3 (+3), Hooe 2-2 (0), Victoria Baptists 1-1 (0), Wadhurst United 2-1 (-3), Robertsbridge United 1-0 (-4), Sovereign Saints II 2-0 (-14).

Division 3: Catsfield 2-6 (+6), Bexhill AAC II 1-3 (+7), Parkfield 1-3 (+1), Ticehurst 2-3 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 2-3 (-6), Orington 2-1 (-1), Mountfield United 2-1 (-5), Welcroft Park Rangers II 1-0 (-1), Westfield III 1-0 (-1).

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 2-6 (+7), Burwash 2-6 (+6), Crowhurst III 2-3 (+3), Battle Town Development 2-3 (+1), Hastings Comets 2-3 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 2-3 (-3), Hastings Athletic 1-0 (-1), Icklesham Casuals 1-0 (-5), Hawkhurst United II 2-0 (-7).

Fixtures - Saturday September 16 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v St Leonards Social, Hollington United v Sandhurst, Punnetts Town v The JC Tackleway, Rye Town v Crowhurst, Westfield II v Hawkhurst United.

Division 1: Battle Town II v Jesters Town, Herstmonceux v SC Pass+Move Arrows, Peche Hill Select v Little Common II (4pm), Rock-a-Nore v Ninfield.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Wadhurst United, Crowhurst II v Rye Town II, Robertsbridge United v Northiam 75, Sovereign Saints II v Hooe, Victoria Baptists v Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Welcroft Park Rangers II (4pm), Mountfield United v Westfield III, Orington v Catsfield, Parkfield v Ticehurst.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v The JC Tackleway II (4pm), Hastings Comets v Hastings Athletic (4pm), Hawkhurst United II v Burwash, Robertsbridge United II v Icklesham Casuals (4pm).