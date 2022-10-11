Last season's Division One champions made it five Premier Division wins out of five with a 1-0 victory away to Crowhurst in a meeting of the top two at the start of the weekend.

A solitary second-half goal from Jules Phillips was enough for Rye to maintain their 100 per cent record and move them six points clear of their victims.

Bexhill Town jumped above Crowhurst into second place without even kicking a ball as they were awarded a walkover at home to Rock-a-Nore.

The ESFL tables are taking shape

Like Rye, Bexhill are also yet to drop a point, although they've played a game fewer and are three points back as a result.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Leon Fisher plundered a four-goal salvo as Hawkhurst United enjoyed a 5-2 success at home to Bexhill AAC.

Mark Mitchell was also on target for the Hawks as they jumped up two positions into the top four. Strikes by Rosh Wells and Andrew Matthews couldn't save seventh-placed AAC from a third straight defeat.

SC Pass+Move Arrows hit the front in Division One on the back of a resounding 8-0 triumph away to South Coast Athletico.

The Arrows netted four times in either half to make it 12 points from four games and climb above The JC Tackleway, who were without a fixture, on goal difference.

Two goals apiece from Curtis Coombes and Frazer Discala, and one each from Philip Hatch, Brandon Kovacs, Joshua Paige and Jordan Uba did the damage.

Third-placed Sandhurst saw their three-match winning start to the campaign ended by a 3-0 loss at home to AFC Jesters.

The Jesters moved up two spots to fifth after halting a run of three consecutive losses thanks to the finishing of Sam Crabb, Charlie Chambers and Jamie Morgan.

Wadhurst United went fourth after a Charlie Bateman hat-trick helped fire them to a 6-1 win at home to Little Common II.

Toby Tapp, Jack Pearman and Dean Tincombe also got on the scoresheet for Wadhurst, while Attilio Field provided the lone Common response.

Ninfield and Hollington United II are still neck and neck at the top of Division Two after both added three more points to their tally.

Ninfield continue to have the edge, albeit now only by virtue of goals scored, following their 5-3 victory at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows II.

Joseph Trigwell's hat-trick, and one each from Chris Agutter and Jason Taylor won it for Ninfield. Frankie Manning bagged a brace and Zachary Bryant got the other for the Arrows.

Hollington also have 11 points from five outings - the last three of which have resulted in wins - in light of their 4-1 success away to Icklesham Casuals.

Sonny Dullaway netted twice, while Jack Humbles and Joshua Gray also struck for second-placed Hollington. Phil Badrock's strike was the highlight for Icklesham.

Peche Hill Select and Victoria Baptists are third and fourth respectively after battling out a 2-2 draw with each other at Tilekiln. Samuel Astle and Joe Bellett scored for Victoria.

Bexhill Rovers picked up their first points at the fourth time of asking with a 4-3 triumph at home to a Northiam 75 side which started the day in the top four.

Rovers remain bottom, but now by only the small matter of goal difference. Jon James, Adam Page and Luke Townsend were on the mark for Northiam.

It's also a case of as you were at the summit of Division Three as the top two both extended their 100 percent records to five matches.

Herstmonceux still lead the way on goal difference after continuing their perfect start with a 3-1 win at home to Mountfield United.

But second-placed Crowhurst II are still matching Herstmonceux stride for stride following their 5-1 victory away to Catsfield.

Dale Matthews, Joe McCarthy, Jordan Miller, Anton Neil and Ben Thorpe all found the net for the Crows.

Bexhill AAC II progressed two positions to third, albeit five points adrift of the leading duo, on the back of a 3-1 success at home to Westfield III.

Luke Dangerfield, Dominic Sinden and Jermaine Tate struck to continue AAC's decent start, while Alex Southall's goal wasn't enough to earn Westfield their first point.

Fourth-placed Parkfield trail AAC on goal difference after drawing 1-1 at home to Sovereign Saints II in the Eastbourne derby.

Marley Jesson's goal for 10-man Parkfield was matched by Patrick Seymour's effort for the sixth-placed Saints.

Orington fell from third to fifth as a result of losing 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller away to seventh-placed Rye Town II, who are now just two points behind them.

The goals of Sammy Foulkes, Franz Cuison, Jordan Osbourne, Ryan Dowdeswell, Liam Sayer and Craig Pierce secured Rye's first win of the season.

George Brown, Darren Nicol and Harvey Poland all netted twice as Ticehurst triumphed 6-1 at home to Hastings Comets to go eighth. Jack Harris replied.

Welcroft Park Rangers II went top of Division Four by dint of a 3-1 triumph at home to previous pacesetters Battle Town III.

Two first-half goals without reply set Welcroft on the way to a win which lifted them a point above their victims and means they're the only side in the division still unbeaten.

George Jones, Aaron Wright and Mark Hedges were on the mark for Welcroft, who have 13 points from a possible 15, while Kyle Macleod nabbed a consolation for Battle.

Burwash moved up to third - heading a trio of teams on nine points - without kicking a ball after receiving a walkover at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

Robertsbridge United II went fifth on the back of their third straight win - a 6-2 victory at home to The JC Tackleway II.

Ben Tighe helped himself to a hat-trick, and Jacob Boast, Jordan Issac and Matthew Barnett also got in on the act for the Bridge. Ryan Grayston and Samuel Robinson-Gundry were the Tackleway scorers.

Hastings Athletic chalked up their first point at the fifth attempt, drawing 1-1 at home to Hawkhurst United II.

Murphy Mitchell struck for Athletic, while Philip Anim's goal for Hawkhurst was sufficient to lift them out of the bottom two.

The first knockout matches of the season came in the form of three Macron Store Hastings Cup first-round ties.

And there was a notable surprise in one of them as Division Two side Sedlescombe Rangers II won 2-1 at home to Premier Division team St Leonards Social.

Callum Ludlow's double secured the scalp for Sedlescombe, even though they had a player sent off. Che Davis netted for Social.

Westfield II prevailed by the same scoreline in an all-Premier Division affair away to Sidley United.

Cameron Woodley and Baxter Orchard were Westfield's goal heroes, while Logan Copley continued his run of scoring in every game so far this season for Sidley.

Division Two got the better of Division Four as Hooe ran out 4-1 victors away to Westfield IV.

Grant Wright's brace, and one apiece from Jamie Gravett and Callum Holt-Burgess got the job done for Hooe, despite Reuben Webbe scoring for Westfield.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 5-15 (+10 goal difference), Bexhill Town 4-12 (+8), Crowhurst 5-9 (+8), Hawkhurst United 5-7 (-2), Rock-a-Nore* 5-5 (0), Westfield II 3-4 (-2), Bexhill AAC 4-3 (-1), St Leonards Social 2-3 (-1), Punnetts Town 3-3 (-2), Sidley United* 4-2 (-5), Robertsbridge United 4-0 (-13). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass+Move Arrows 4-12 (+16), The JC Tackleway 4-12 (+14), Sandhurst 4-9 (+3), Wadhurst United 5-7 (+3), AFC Jesters 5-6 (-3), Battle Town II 4-4 (-2), South Coast Athletico 5-3 (-12), Little Common II 5-0 (-19).

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 5-11 (+6), Hollington United II 5-11 (+6), Peche Hill Select 5-8 (0), Victoria Baptists 4-7 (+5), Northiam 75 5-6 (+4), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 5-6 (-2), Hooe 4-6 (-4), Icklesham Casuals 5-4 (-7), Sedlescombe Rangers II 4-3 (-2), Bexhill Rovers 4-3 (-6).

Division 3 (played 5 matches unless stated): Herstmonceux 15pts (+16), Crowhurst II 15 (+12), Bexhill AAC II 10 (+2), Parkfield 10 (0), Orington 9 (+3), Sovereign Saints II 7 (-2), Rye Town II* 7 (-3), Ticehurst* 6 (+7), Mountfield United (4) 3 (+1), Catsfield (4) 1 (-10), Hastings Comets 1 (-11), Westfield III 0 (-15). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played 5 matches unless stated): Welcroft Park Rangers II 13pts (+15), Battle Town III 12 (+12), Burwash 9 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development (4) 9 (+4), Robertsbridge United II 9 (0), Westfield IV (4) 6 (+2), The JC Tackleway II 4 (-2), Hawkhurst United II 4 (-11), SC Pass+Move Arrows III 3 (-11), Hastings Athletic 1 (-15).

Saturday October 15 fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Bexhill Town v Westfield II, Crowhurst v Punnetts Town, Robertsbridge United v Sidley United, St Leonards Social v Rock-a-Nore.

Division 1: AFC Jesters v Little Common II, Sandhurst v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Division 3: Herstmonceux v Catsfield, Rye Town II v Mountfield United, Sovereign Saints II v Hastings Comets.

Division 4: Burwash v Westfield IV, Hastings Athletic v SC Pass+Move Arrows III, Hawkhurst United II v The JC Tackleway II, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Battle Town III, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Robertsbridge United II.

Macron Store Hastings Cup, 1st round (2.30pm): Bexhill AAC v Hawkhurst United, Northiam 75 v Peche Hill Select, The JC Tackleway v Hollington United II, Westfield III v Bexhill AAC II.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup, 1st round (2.30pm): Battle Town II v South Coast Athletico, Hooe v Bexhill Rovers, Icklesham Casuals v SC Pass+Move Arrows II, Wadhurst United v Ninfield.