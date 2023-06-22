Adam Hinshelwood is delighted at the way the Worthing squad is coming together – with the start of pre-season training just FIVE DAYS away.

The Woodside Road boss has already tied many of last season’s high-achieving squad to new deals – and he expects more business to be done in the next week or so.

It means he will have quality and quantity in front of him when the troops assemble for their first pre-season session next Tuesday evening.

Defender Joe Rye, midfielders Kane Wills and Jesse Starkey and forward Jake Robinson are the latest quartet to commit to the club for 2023-24.

Jake Robinson | Picture: Worthing FC

They follow skipper Aarran Racine, top scorer Ollie Pearce and consistent Joel Colbran in signing for another year.

And attacking midfielder Joan Luque, winger Nicky Wheeler and defender Joe Felix are the three new additions – so far.

Hinshelwood said: “We have some big players there on board for next season. All those we have signed or re-signed can be important figures for us.

"We have more players to speak to, one or two who will come in for pre-season and one or two other additions. There may be another we can announce this week.”

A number of the players who helped Worthing lift the Sussex Senior Cup are on board for the new season | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood is looking forward to putting his squad through their paces for the first time on Tuesday, which comes 10 days before their first friendly – a closed-doors clash with Brighton U21s at the Albion training ground on July 7.

Of the latest four to commit to another Rebels campaign, young defender Rye rarely put a foot wrong in 43 appearances and was a deserving winner of the club’s Young Player of Season award.

Wills was another consistent performer and was almost ever-present, turning out 49 times.

Starkey missed most of the season through work and family commitments but is back in the fold and hugnry to impress.