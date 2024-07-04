Lewes boss Craig Nelson | Picture: Jack Towers

One of Lewes FC’s stars of 2023-24 has joined them on a permanent basis for the new season.

Midfielder Marcus Sablier’s return to The Dripping Pan for another Isthmian Premier campaign under new boss Craig Nelson will delight fans.

Sablier first joined the Rooks on loan from Bromley in September last year and made an instant impression, scoring in two of his first three games.

His goal against Lowestoft in an FA Trophy victory was later rewarded with the goal of the season gong.

Sablier’s impressive start was halted in late October following an injury away to Carshalton.

But he returned to the side at the start of 2024, and ended the campaign having made 26 appearances in total, with a return of four goals.

Following Sablier’s release by Bromley in the summer, new Lewes manager Nelson moved swiftly to add the highly rated midfielder to his squad.

The news comes a week after centre forward Danny Bassett signed for the Rooks.

The 28-year-old was Nelson’s third signing – following Malachi Morris and Eddie Allsopp through the door.

Bassett has played for Staines Town, Egham, Godalming, Tooting & Mitcham, Hampton & Richmond, Braintree Town, Carshalton and Cray Wanderers.