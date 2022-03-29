Salford City 1, Crawley Town 0: Reds go behind to early Thomas-Asante strike

Inform Brandon Thomas-Asante gave Salford City a 19th minute lead against Crawley Town tonight (Tuesday, March 29).

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:16 pm

Reds, who went into the game on the back of two home wins, made one change from the side who beat Rochdale at the weekend with Archie Davies starting in place of Will Ferry who dropped to the bench.

It was the home side, who were unbeaten in nine games going into tonight's game, who took the lead when Thomas-Asante tapped in from a yard after a long-range effort deflected back off the post.

