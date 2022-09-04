Salford City 2, Crawley Town 2: Who stood out for Reds as they pick up impressive point at Salford City
Crawley Town picked up what Kevin Betsy called ‘a really good point’ at Salford City on Saturday.
They came back twice through Tom Nichols’ superb strike and Ludwig Francillette’s scrambled goal to claim a valuable point.
Here is what GH Away Day travel fans thought of each player in the draw.
Alain Harper said: “Very happy with the point but we all agreed we needed Tony Craig in the team just for his experience, he may have made a difference had he played to avoid the recurring errors constantly being made especially for the second goal when all the defence switched off.”
