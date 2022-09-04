Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town

Salford City 2, Crawley Town 2: Who stood out for Reds as they pick up impressive point at Salford City

Crawley Town picked up what Kevin Betsy called ‘a really good point’ at Salford City on Saturday.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:08 pm

They came back twice through Tom Nichols’ superb strike and Ludwig Francillette’s scrambled goal to claim a valuable point.

Here is what GH Away Day travel fans thought of each player in the draw.

Alain Harper said: “Very happy with the point but we all agreed we needed Tony Craig in the team just for his experience, he may have made a difference had he played to avoid the recurring errors constantly being made especially for the second goal when all the defence switched off.”

SEE ALSO 'I think it’s a really good point' - Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy on draw at Salford City.

1. Corey Addai 7

Had a solid game let down by the defenders in front of him for both goals

2. Harry Ransom 8

Another solid performance and gets better with every minute he plays.

3. Travis Johnson 5

very slow playing the ball going forward, caught in possession and out of position a few times

4. Mazeed Ogungbo 6

A few early errors but improved as the game went on.

