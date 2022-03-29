Salford City v Crawley Town preview: Can Reds end Ammies' unbeaten run?

The Ammies will be looking to stretch that record to double figures at The Peninsula Stadium, where they haven’t lost since January 22.

There is still a chance of making the play-offs for Gary Bowyer’s side as they sit seven points outside the play-offs but they do have two games in hand, one of which is the fixture against Crawley.

The sides are separated by just one place in the table with Salford in 11th and Crawley in 12th.

A win for The Red Devils would see them move two points behind their opponents but The Ammies will have a game in hand.

Salford have started to get firing going forward having scored seven goals in their last two games, both of which coming at The Peninsula Stadium.

The Ammies netted five as they eased past Scunthorpe with a 5-1 before beating Walsall 2-1 at the weekend.

January signing Matt Smith was a big signing for Salford, and he looks like he’s finally finding his feet at the club, as he has scored two and grabbed an assist in his last two games.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is another tricky attacker that The Reds will come up against as he bagged a hat-trick against Scunthorpe and also put in a strong performance against Walsall at the weekend.

They’ll have a tricky task ahead of them against a Crawley side who have defended terrifically in their last two games.

A clean sheet at the weekend against Rochdale and some tremendous defending against Swindon gave The Reds back-to-back wins.

A win for Crawley would see them pick up three wins in a row for only the second time this season.

Both sides come into the tie in decent form and look evenly matched for what could be a an entertaining encounter between two good sides.