Saltdean sink Little Common with late goal

The Commoners were without a trio of players from the previous weekend’s win at Steyning Town with Sam Ellis, Freddie Warren and Ollie Weeks all missing through injury. It was the visitors who enjoyed the better of the early exchanges with the Commoners pinned back in their own half and Matt Cruttwell making a good save from close range.

The Commoners fashioned the best opportunity to open the scoring when Jamie Bunn released Jack McLean through on goal but a heavy touch just inside the area allowed the visiting keeper to claim the ball. United who opened the scoring in the tenth minute when a Common free kick was intercepted and Jack Langford was released down the left, after cutting into the area his first effort was saved before he clipped a cross to the back post for Kieron Pamment to head home.

Little Common scorer Jamie Bunn

Common began to enjoy more of the ball and show attacking intent of their own with Lewis Hole heading just over the bar from a corner and Jack McLean dragging an effort wide. At the other end Cruttwell was once again on hand to deny the visitors doubling their lead with fine stop from point blank range.

The second half saw Common begin on the front foot as they looked to force an equaliser but United remained a constant threat and almost doubled their lead when the ball was delivered in from the right but Cruttwell tipped the goal bound effort over the bar. In the 71st minute Common did get the reward that their efforts deserved when a ball into Bunn in the area saw him turn neatly before firing an effort past the United keeper.