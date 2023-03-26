Little Common returned to winning ways with a 4-1 SCFL premier division victory over Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday.

Playing in far from ideal conditions, Common defended the strong wind in the first half against a Midhurst team who had failed to win a league match since the beginning of December.

It was Common who made the perfect start to the match, opening the scoring with just five minutes on the clock, Sam Cruttwell’s perfectly weighted pass fell to the feet of Lewis Hole who made no mistake slotting past the visiting keeper.

The visitors’ afternoon soon got a whole lot worse when they were reduced to ten men in the 11th minute, Harry Giles being dismissed after handling JJ Walker’s goalbound header. Cruttwell saw the resultant penalty save but Common remained in the ascendancy as they went in search of a second goal.

Little Common in action earlier in the season at Bexhill | Picture: Joe Knight

Lewis Parsons saw a header tipped over the bar before the same player saw another effort blocked. The second goal did arrive in the 33rd minute when Sam Ellis’ delivery into the box was punched into the path of Walker and his header was diverted beyond the keeper by Parsons.

The visitors did see an effort clear the cross bar but were unable to take advantage of the wind as Common went in 2-0 up at half time.

Jamie Bunn saw an early second half effort saved before Ellis added number three, heading home from close range in the 57th minute. Common’s third goal seemed to spark the visitors into life and they enjoyed their best spell of the game, reducing the deficit in the 68th minute from the penalty spot when Cruttwell brought down the visiting striker following an under hit back pass.

The visitors were temporarily reduced to nine players when their goalkeeper was sin binned after protesting that Cruttwell should have been dismissed.

Another poor back pass almost saw Midhurst grab a second but Adam Smith was able to make a crucial block following a ball across the area. Common added a fourth late on when Hole capitalised on a fumble by the keeper following Cruttwell’s shot and could have added a fifth with the last kick of the game but Alvin Scott saw his shot saved.