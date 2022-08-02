SCFL football returns: Steyning Town start with win over Newhaven

Steyning came out swinging and could have had two goals in the opening minutes. The fast start set the tone for the game and the Barrowman finally broke through in the 21st minute through Grant Radmore.

Shortly after the break Steyning doubled their lead thanks to Max Howell. Newhaven pulled a goal back from the penalty spot but despite finishing the game strongly Steyning held on for a very impressive start to the season. MoM was Jack Barnes.

Steyning visit Eastbourne Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

Steyning Town MoM Jacj Barnes picks up his award

Culver Road was the venue as Mile Oak and Worthing United paid their annual tribute to former players Matt Grimstone and Jacob Schilt, who tragically lost their lives in the Shoreham Air show tragedy in 2015.

The first team game finished 2-1 to Mile Oak. The friends and family of the duo also played a game that finished 5-2 to Worthing United – but the day was about so much more than the result.

In a friendly Lancing were well beaten at home by Hastings United, who ran riot in the last 20 minutes scoring three times and winning the game 3-0.

It was Lancing’s final pre-season game and the Lancers will be hoping to dust themselves down in preparation for the FA Cup extra preliminary round tie this Saturday at home to Roffey.

Littlehampton Town beat neighbours Arundel 5-2 in the Bill Merritt Memorial cup on Friday night. The Golds also had a midweek away fixture at Fareham which ended in a 2-2 draw. The Golds host Broadbridge Heath in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday.