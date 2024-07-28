Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premierShoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premier
Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premier

SCFL opener in 23 pictures: Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jul 2024, 13:42 BST
The new Southern Combination League premier division season is under way – and Shoreham welcomed Peacehaven and Telscombe to Middle Road on the opening day.

The match went the way of the visitors, with the Musselmen tweeting afterwards: “It ends 2-0 here. Not the ideal way to start the season but a much improved second half leaves plenty of encouragement for Tuesday’s trip to Loxwood.”

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premier

1. Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telsocmbe pictures by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg

Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premierPhoto: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premier

2. Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telsocmbe pictures by Stephen Goodger (22).jpeg

Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premierPhoto: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premier

3. Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telsocmbe pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premierPhoto: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premier

4. Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telsocmbe pictures by Stephen Goodger (26).jpeg

Shoreham v Peacehaven and Telscombe in the SCFL premierPhoto: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SCFLTelscombeShorehamPeacehavenLoxwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.