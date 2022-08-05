A very close first half ended with AFC Varndeanians not taking their chances and Ellis Wright taking his two quick chances to give the home team AFC Uckfield Town the lead at half-time.

Early in the second half, Edward Sherman converted a penalty and in added time, substitute Zead Elwerfally got his first touch and first goal for the club to complete a 4-0 victory for the home side.

After a goalless first half, David Heaton converted a penalty to give Lingfield the lead over Alfold which was increased a few minutes later by Cameron Dobell.

Action from Midhurst & Easebourne's SCFL Premier Division clash with Bexhill United. Picture by Martin Denyer

Alfold battled hard and later a goal by Sam Rabotand and then Tom Hearn gave the home side a 2-2 well deserved draw.

Crawley Down Gatwick took control of their home game with Loxwood early in the first half with goals from Olli Moore, Olli Leslie and Rhys White.

In the second half, Leslie scored his second goal from the penalty spot and then completed his hat trick in the final minutes to give the Anvils a 5-0 victory.

Eastbourne United were held at home by Horsham YMCA and especially by goalkeeper Aaron Jeal with some world class saves but eventually they took the lead in the first half with goals from Tyler Scrafton and Max Thompson.

A converted penalty by Thompson was cancelled out when Tom Tolfrey converted a penalty for the visitors. With no more goals in the second half, United started the season with a 3-1 victory.

With the dust of summer still being kicked up, it took until very late into the second half for a goal to be scored by Ben Cooksley to give Broadbridge Heath a 1-0 narrow victory over Little Common.

Newcomers Midhurst & Easebourne went behind late in the first half when a goal from Evan Archibald put the visitors Bexhill United in the lead at half time

Robbie Tambling scored early in the second half to bring the scores level and the game ended in a satisfactory 1-1 draw for the both sides.

Peacehaven & Telscombe took a long time to score against visitors Hassocks. Max Hollobone scored the first goal and then in the last few minutes of the first half, Callum Edward scored the second.

Edwards scored his second goal midway through the second half to give Peacehaven a 3-0 victory.

New club Roffey suffered a hard lesson playing at home to an experienced Eastbourne Town. Town went ahead very early in the first half when Tyler Capon scored.

Roffey battled hard for the rest of the game but second half goals from Lloyd Cotton and Jacob Minty sealed a 3-0 victory for the visitors.

Saltdean United had the task of playing Crowborough Athletic at home in a battle of the leagues.

Morgan Vale put the Crows ahead early in the first half, then debutant Mitchell Hewes levelled the score. Mid-way through the second half, Harrison Mayhew scored a goal to give a 2-1 victory to the visitors.

Steyning Town went into the lead against Newhaven when Grant Radmore opened the scoring midway through the first half.

The lead was increased immediately the second half started when Max Howell scored.

A penalty was awarded to Newhaven midway through the second half which was converted by Lukas Franzen-Jones but that goal could not stop the Barrowmen getting a 2-1 victory.

The first set of midweek fixtures saw another seven fixtures in the Premier Division of the Southern Combination Football League.

Both Broadbridge Heath and Steyning Town had good victories last Saturday and were hoping to continue the good form

Broadbridge Heath opened the scoring midway in the first half when Mason Doughty calmly put the ball into the net after a calm run at goal.

It took until added time in the second half for Ben Cooksley to make certain of a 2-0 victory for the Bears which puts them at the top of the Premier Division.

Crowborough Athletic had a tough first home game against a strong Eastbourne United. Ben Hermitage put the Crows into the lead in the first half from a rare venture into their opponents half.

With no more goals in the second half Crowborough Athletic recorded their second 1-0 victory.

AFC Uckfield Town travelled down the A22 to play Eastbourne Town at the Saffrons in the early kick-off.

Both teams had good chances in the first half which ended goalless. The Oakmen went ahead midway through the second half with a goal from George Cook which was equalised in added time with a penalty taken by Anesu Sisimayi to make a 1-1 draw.

Eastbourne Town had both a player and the manager given a red card.

Hassocks welcomed Midhurst and Easebourne to the Beacon Ground as both sides were looking for the first victory of the season. A long ball out to the right was crossed and

Robbie Tambling put Midhurst & Easebourne into the lead. The lead was extended a few minutes later when slack defending and a poor clearance allowed Robbie Tambling to score.

Another goal extended the lead further when Billy Connor scored with a close range shot at the back post.

Hassocks then pulled a goal back when a cross from Lewis Westlake was headed home by Alex Bygraves.

Hassocks then conceded a penalty converted by Kieran Carter which was cancelled out by Jack Troak with a hard volley.

In added time Liam Benson scored with a hard volley for the home side.

Alfold had a short trip along the A281 to play Horsham YMCA at the Herbert Direct Stadium in the other early kick-off game.

YMCA took an early lead when Joshua Neathey scored the opener from a Jamie Rice pass.

Tom Tolfrey doubled the lead a few minutes later from the penalty spot after Neathey was sliced down.

Soon in the second half, Tolfrey converted another penalty, after Joshua Neathey was again fouled, to further increase the lead to a 3-0 victory for the home side.

Lingfield were playing Saltdean United who were looking to recover from their surprising defeat last Saturday.

A single goal late in the second half by Tim Beckford gave Lingfield a tight 1-0 victory.

Both Loxwood and Roffey conceded a number of goals last Saturday and were looking to keep clean sheets in this game.

Jack Cousins put Loxwood into the lead in the first half. Loxwood made sure of a 3-0 victory in the second half with goals from Devon Fender and Adrian Todd.